BILLINGS — After a summer of bringing freestyle motorsports action to venues across the country, Tyler Johnson is happy to be back home in Billings.
The Octane Addictions Big Air Bash at MontanaFair is slated for Monday at First Interstate Arena as one of the night shows at the fair.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the action begins at 7 p.m.
Recent stops for Octane Addictions have been in Glasgow, Gillette (Wyoming) and Cheyenne (Wyoming).
“We have been on the road doing fairs across the country,” Johnson, the owner of Octane Addictions, said.
Of course, one stop Johnson has been looking forward to is the Big Air Bash at the Metra in his hometown.
“I haven’t done MontanaFair in 13 years,” he said. “I am pretty excited to bring it to MontanaFair.”
With Octane Addictions’ return to MontanaFair, Johnson said “this is the best bike talent lineup I’ve ever had in Billings.”
Included in the lineup is Keith Sayers of Butte, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg of California, Adam Jones of Nevada, Brian McCarty of Arizona, Brody Wilson of Massachusetts, and Willie Elam of Idaho.
Riders will take off from a pair of metal ramps and land on two 20-foot air bags that will be put together for a 40-foot landing, said Johnson. All of the jumps and tricks will be performed on dirt bikes. There will be some side-by-side performances.
“Every guy has got over five flip tricks and some of the guys have up to 20 flip tricks,” said Johnson.
Sayers’ son, eight-year-old Gavin, will also perform on a modified ramp and air bag landing added Johnson.
Johnson is adding a twist to the show Monday.
"We decided to throw a little curve ball and hire One Wheel Revolution to do wheelies on Harleys during the intermissions," Johnson said.
After being on tour for three weeks, it’s good to be back home Johnson said.
Overall, Johnson has promoted freestyle motorsports events at 20-plus shows this summer and is ecstatic to be back at MontanaFair.
Johnson said the next stop for Octane Addictions after the Billings performance will be in Kalispell Sunday, Aug. 22 and there is another show in Colorado in September.
However, for Johnson and the riders their current focus is the performance at the Metra. And if the recent tour stop in Gillette is any indication, plenty of stunts will be performed.
“Let’s put it this way,” Johnson said, “in Gillette last Saturday we did 103 backflips for their 100th-year anniversary.”
