BOZEMAN – From her captain's seat at the controls of a King Air B200 jet, some 25,000 above the mystical landscape where she grew up, Shawnee Real Bird could pinpoint the dot on the Crow Indian Reservation where she’d lay in the bed of her Dodge pickup truck as a teen-ager and imagine the planes criss-crossing the night sky taking her away.
Moments earlier Thanksgiving weekend, while cruising at 300 mph on her first flight into her home state, Real Bird had gazed nostalgically up and down the burly spine of the sacred Bighorn Mountains, where she’d ridden horses, picked berries and hunted as a child. She peered into the placid waters of the Bighorn Canyon behind Yellowtail Dam, named for great-great-grandfather Robert Yellowtail, the “20th Century Warrior”.
Channeling the spiritual advice of grandfather Henry Real Bird, the former Montana poet laureate, she waved a hand toward the mountains, patted her heart and thanked the Creator.
“I was mostly thinking of the warriors who would ride through the area, who would ride through the Bighorns and ride through Red Lodge, and it was almost this moment where I could go back and see it in their eyes,” Real Bird recalled Tuesday from her flight school in Naples, Florida. “I could go back 200, 300 years and see tepees and lodges. I could almost see and feel what it was like to be a real Indian. People would call that Big Medicine.
“For me, getting to fly home and see home like that, was Big Medicine.”
For Real Bird, who turned 22 on Sunday, the flight was the full-circle culmination of a childhood fantasy first chronicled in May, when she shared with 406mtsports.com and The Billings Gazette her improbable journey from a turbulent reservation life of love and trauma to becoming the first American Indian woman from a Montana tribe to earn a commercial pilot’s license.
Seven months later, after passing four check rides, she is now 4-6 weeks away from finishing her training and advancing to multi-engine flight instructor, another step toward acquiring the hours to fly “steel horses” with paying passengers. In the process, she has made “four or five” trips in both the right and left seats of King Air B200s from Florida to Denver.
At Thanksgiving, Real Bird continued on from Denver to Billings, landing a plane on what was once Crow soil for the first time. She was met by her adopted mother, Kelly Morean of Red Lodge, and driven to the reservation for the funeral of another grandfather, Richard Real Bird.
It was then the former St. Labre, Colstrip, Red Lodge and Yellowstone Christian College basketball player experienced first-hand the pride her people have in her landmark achievement. Many hadn’t known how her life had taken flight until they read her story.
Uncles shook her hand. Her blood father, John Real Bird, told of standing in line at the grocery store and people saying, “Whoa, your daughter’s the one flying airplanes!”
“Landing in Billings, it was magnificent in the aspect I was taking myself home,” she said. “This was all I’ve been working for, to be a pilot. To take all these experiences and opportunities I’ve been blessed with and put them all together is like a gift, something I can bring home to my people. After all the struggles and joy, it was really just a moment of, ‘Wow, I get to do this moment on my own’.”
Just six years ago, as she lay in her pickup by basketball courts in Lodge Grass, such an experience seemed pie-in-the-sky at best.
She’d moved from home to home, and from school to school, her divorced parents struggling to cope with the reservation's day-to-day hardships. Occasionally, the girl Henry Real Bird christened “Horse On The Other Side” at birth would sleep in the truck, mostly to avoid burdening other family members enduring similar travails.
Before her senior year, after pin-balling between four high schools the first three years, Real Bird was poised to drop out of school.
Her fortunes changed radically at a summer basketball camp in Missoula, where she met Mackenzie Morean of Red Lodge. The two bonded, Real Bird was invited to the Moreans’ home, and soon she was adopted by the family and earning her diploma in Red Lodge.
A family vacation in Africa that included bush-plane adventures and a Zambezi River dinner conversation with her adopted father, Bill Morean, a pilot himself, resulted in Real Bird leaving Yellowstone Christian after her freshman year for Florida.
Now, her feet firmly on the ground, she's literally flying high.
“It has been very crazy,” she said. “Everything has just come together in its own little way.”
Real Bird estimates she’s flown 80 hours in the King Air B200, a substantial altitude upgrade over the 10,000-foot limits in the flight school's “bug-smashers”.
Flying has been spiritual for her from the get-go, but navigating the rarefied air above her Crow ancestral territory was surreal.
“I was seeing something I don’t think a lot of Crows get to see,” Real Bird said. “Those mountains (Bighorns) are huge, but in that moment of being above them they were small. It’s special to think those mountains belong to my people, and to see them in one glance my first time flying over the mountains … it’s a magical place, the ember keeping the fire alive. To return to that is like fuel.”
Real Bird said she has two more check rides to receive her instructor’s license, giving her the full complement.
After it’s all official in January or February, she will remain in Naples as an instructor to pad her log. But first she plans to take a month off to celebrate her contrail-blazing aviation achievement with the people and landscapes that nurture her soul.
"My story is unique but not uncommon," she said. "The best part is all the people who come forward and say, 'Hey, I don't fly an airplane but what you say touches me because I want to move forward with my life. I want to move forward from what happened to me. I want to make something of myself, too. It puts a lot of wind in my sails to continue moving forward."
When she does return, she’ll again fly over those basketball courts where the dream began, and be reminded of the first time she gazed down upon “God’s country” from a captain's seat, touched her heart and said a prayer.
“A prayer for my people,” she explained. “I thought really long and hard how spectacular it was, seeing my peoples’ mountains from the air like that. It was a moment where you really do feel like a Thunderbird, a very mystic experience.
“It was probably the greatest feeling of my life.”
