BILLINGS — The Big Sky Armsports Team is coming home with plenty of hardware from the Utah state arm wrestling championships that concluded on Saturday in Ogden, Utah.
Jim Wright of Shepherd placed first in masters middleweight and masters heavyweight in the right-hand division. Wright said those who placed first earned championship belts.
Tony Hope of Billings won first place in the left-handed 200- to 230-pound classes and won the left-handed heavyweight 230-plus pound class. Lanea Hope was second in the women’s open right-hand class. The Hope’s daughter, Isabella Hope, placed second in the right-hand 6- to 8-year-old division.
Billings’ Dan Grosulak was second in the left-handed 200- to 230-pound division and third in the right-handed 200- to 230-pound class. He was fourth in the 170- to 200-pound class for left-handers.
Tom Viera of Billings was fourth in the 200- to 230-pound left-handed class.
Ben Brooks of Lewistown was sixth in the right-handed men’s open heavyweight division.
Dan Caine of Billings also represented the team at the tourney.
