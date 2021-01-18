BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Jubrile Belo was selected Monday as the Big Sky Conference's men's basketball player of the week.

It is the second time in his Bobcat career that Belo has claimed the weekly honor.

He recorded two double-doubles in Montana State's wins last weekend over visiting Portland State.

Belo had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the first outing, and followed with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the second contest.

The London, England, native also blocked a season-high four shots in Game 1.

Over the two games, he shot 7 of 9 from the field and 11 of 16 from the foul line.

