BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Jubrile Belo was selected Monday as the Big Sky Conference's men's basketball player of the week.
It is the second time in his Bobcat career that Belo has claimed the weekly honor.
He recorded two double-doubles in Montana State's wins last weekend over visiting Portland State.
Belo had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the first outing, and followed with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the second contest.
The London, England, native also blocked a season-high four shots in Game 1.
Over the two games, he shot 7 of 9 from the field and 11 of 16 from the foul line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.