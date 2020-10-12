BILLINGS — Big Sky Speedway recently announced its season point champions.

The champions for the three-eighths-mile clay oval track, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup are: WISSOTA Late Model class, Kelly Hample, Shepherd; IMCA Modified class, Ty Clemens, Belgrade; WISSOTA B-Mod class, Jeremy Meirhofer, Belgrade; WISSOTA Super Stock class, Jeremy Meirhofer, Belgrade; WISSOTA Street Stock class, Cory Craver, Belgrade.

