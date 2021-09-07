BILLINGS — The Mile 16 Music Fest will be held at Big Sky Speedway on Saturday.
The schedule for the festivities includes the American Sprint Car Series Frontier Regional Sprint Car Championship, with the championship race starting at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 2 p.m.
Billings-based rock band Repeat Offenders will perform at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Sprint car racers from Montana, Wyoming, Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah and Washington are entered. According to a press release from Stagg Motor Sports, which is promoting the event along with Big Sky Speedway, the champion driver will earn $3,500. A purse of $15,000 will be paid to the top 15 drivers.
Tickets are available at bigskyspeedway.com.
Big Sky Speedway is located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup.
