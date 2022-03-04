BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games has teamed up with Mountain Alarm Fire and Security to offer four scholarships that recognize the importance of sportsmanship and character in athletics.

High school juniors during the 2021-2022 school year who have participated in the State Games are eligible. This allows the winners to serve as role models during their senior year. The scholarship deadline is Friday, May 6.

Scholarship applications are available at high school counselor offices, the BSSG office (490 N. 31st in Billings), or online at www.bigskygames.org/programs/character_counts.php .

