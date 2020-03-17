BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games has adjusted its spring sports schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Like other organizations, the schedule changes are intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The figure skating competition, which was to be held in conjunction with the Cody Spring Classic and scheduled for March 20-22, is postponed until October.
The indoor soccer competition, which was to be contested March 20-22, will be canceled. Full refunds will be issued.
Dance stage and ballroom dancing, originally slated for April 4, will be postponed. Full refunds will be issued. The option to move these events to the summer or fall is being explored.
Ice hockey is still scheduled for April 17-19, however, the BSSG staff is monitoring the situation and will make the decision to cancel/postpone ice hockey by March 31. Full refunds will be issued if the event is canceled.
Curling is also still on tap for April 24-26. BSSG staff will make the decision on whether to cancel/postpone curling by April 3. Full refunds will be issued if the event is canceled.
