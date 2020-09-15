BILLINGS — Brenda Rose of Billings and Bob Sager of White Sulphur Springs are the Big Sky State Games Athletes of the Year.
The Youth Athlete of the Year for the State Games is Taylee Chirrick of Billings.
The honors were announced by the BSSG on Tuesday. The awards are designed to recognize individuals who best personify the ideals of the State Games movement: participation, sportsmanship, effort and positive attitude, according into a press release from the organization.
From 2010 to 2020, Rose earned 22 medals, 20 gold and two silver, in the cycling time trial and road race events. Rose is one of the cycling commissioners for the State Games.
Sager has been in the State Games from the start in 1986. He has earned over 40 medals since 2001. Sager broke the (70-74) age group hammer throw record in 2020 and also holds two other age group records in that event.
Chirrick, a freshman at Billings West, began competing in BSSG track and field events when she was 7 years old. In the last eight years, she has accumulated 22 gold, nine silver and one bronze medal in track and field. She also participated in basketball in 2017, 2018 and 2019 earning two gold medals, along with a silver medal.
The BSSG Osborne Volunteers of the Year are Laurie Kelly, Van Madden, Bob Hogemark and Greg Mohl.
Kelly, the former volleyball coach at Rocky Mountain College, has served as the the volleyball commissioner for the last seven years.
Madden, who has served on the Billings Rod & Gun Club board of directors, has been a volunteer helping coordinate shooting sports for the State Games for over 20 years.
Hogemark and Mohl are State Games track and field commissioners.
Hogemark is a mathematics teacher, coach and activities director at Park City High School.
Mohl represents the USA Track and Field Montana Association in several capacities and has coached in Red Lodge for over 15 years.
The State Games photo contest was won by Mark Reynolds of Billings for his track and field photo submission. Cristy Carpenter of Joliet won the silver medal for a photo submitted from shooting. Lew Kosich of Billings won the bronze medal for his mountain bike photo. The winning images will also be entered in the National Congress of State Games National Photo Contest.
