BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games recently announced its Character Counts! scholarship winners.
Sierra Nagle of Circle High School, Dayton Magone of Billings West, Parker Friday of Billings Senior, Ryan Dolan of West and Bailey Graves of Laurel High School are the recipients of the 2021 scholarship. The $500 scholarship winners will be recognized at the 36th annual BSSG opening ceremonies Friday at Daylis Stadium.
This is the second year a fifth scholarship was added to be awarded in memory of deceased BSSG softball commissioner Wayne Ware. The winners were selected based on their character, community involvement, and participation in sports.
High school juniors during the 2020-21 school year were eligible to apply for the scholarship. Selecting students who are finishing their junior year in high school ensures that the winners may be observed as role models during their senior year, the BSSG noted in a press release.
