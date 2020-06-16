BILLINGS —  Ruff Elton of Red Lodge High School, Connor Chase of Billings Skyview, Morgan Maack of Laurel High School, Kylie Zimmer of Fergus High School, and Riley Gilsdorf of Billings Senior are the recipients of the Big Sky State Games Character Counts! Scholarships.

The $500 scholarship winners will be recognized at the 35th Annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies Friday, July 17. 

This year a fifth scholarship was added to be awarded in memory of deceased BSSG softball commissioner Wayne Ware. The winners were selected based on their character, community involvement, and participation in sports.

Students who were high school juniors during the 2019-2020 school year were eligible to apply for the scholarship. Selecting students during their junior year ensures that the winners may be observed as role models during their senior year. 

