BILLINGS — Kyle Schlichenmayer, Roz Robinson, Melody Bilden, and Dave Omen are the Big Sky State Games Osborne Volunteers of the Year.

Most of the BSSG events were held over a three-day stretch during July in Billings. 

Schlichenmayer has served as a basketball commissioner for the last seven years. 

Robinson has been the equestrian pony show commissioner for the past five years and a volunteer before becoming the commissioner. 

Bilden has served as equestrian horse show commissioner for eleven years. 

Omen began volunteering for the BSSG in 1990 and has volunteered in 31 of the past 32 State Games.

The award is named after BSSG founder Tom Osborne and his family.

