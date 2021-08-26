BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games announced its athletes of the year this week.
The Female Athlete of the Year is Linda Asleson of Billings and Micah Snodgrass of Joliet is the Male Athlete of the Year.
The Youth Athlete of the Year is Paige Gershmel of Billings and the Team of the Year is the 406 Warriors softball club.
The awards are designed to recognize individuals who best personify the ideals of the State Games movement: participation, sportsmanship, effort, and positive attitude according to a BSSG press release.
Asleson has played in the State Games billiards tournament for 17 years and has accumulated 13 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze medals.
Snodgrass has participated in the BSSG since 1996. In that time he has competed in track & field, 5K road race, cycling, and swimming. He has accumulated 180 medals (97 gold, 54 silver, 29 bronze).
Gershmel has competed in Olympic weightlifting at the BSSG for five years, and started when she was 10 years old. She has earned three gold medals.
The 406 Warriors never gave up after losing all their round-robin games during the 2021 BSSG softball tournament and came back during bracket play to win the gold medal in the women’s division according to the release. This was the team’s first championship win and only the second year competing in the State Games.
Team members include: Jolene Beaumont-Spotted Bear, Kristin Birdinground, Joanna Round Face, Keaunna Mason, Kayla Grinsell, Grace Stadel, Birdie Fortner, Francis Autumn, Katherine Haugen, Holly Old Crow, Devona Lambert, Destiny Sky, Shelby Shrouds, and Misty McCormick. The members are from Arlee, Lame Deer, Crow Agency, Hardin, Pryor, Bozeman, Missoula, Columbus, and Billings
