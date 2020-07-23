Bowling
Team Adult Team A: Viva La Bowlers, Billings; Big Sky VCR, Billings; Dazed & Confused, Billings.
Team Adult Team B: Ish Piv, Ashland; Friends #1, Worden; Pin Bombers, Billings.
Team Adult Team Open: Covid Boom, Billings; 2 Legit 2 Split, Billings; The Dude Abides, Billings.
Team Adult/Youth Team: Good Times, Billings; Fox Team; Bowl Dawgs, Crow Agency.
Team Youth Team: Native Bowl Dogs 2, Crow Agency.
