Cycling Road Race
Results from Sunday’s Big Sky State Games competition
40 mile
Female
Overall: Melannie Nienaber, Billings, 2:02:30.59; Ruth Dye, Billings, 2:03:11.36; Janet Reynolds, Billings, 2:12:18.02.
40 to 44: Melannie Nienaber, Billings, 2:02:30.59; Ruth Dye, Billings, 2:03:11.36.
55 to 59: Janet Reynolds, Billings, 2:12:18.02.
Male
Overall: Brad Lawson, Hamilton, 1:42:00.08; 2 Brian Bills Jordan MT 1:42:00.45; 3 Jason Gardipee Billings MT 1:53:08.78
30 to 34: 1 Brian Bills Jordan MT 1:42:00.45
35 to 39: 1 Jesse Martin Billings MT 2:00:53.95
45 to 49: 1 Brad Lawson Hamilton MT 1:42:00.08; 2 Jason Gardipee Billings MT 1:53:08.78; 3 Clem Fleming Emigrant MT 1:54:00.27
55 to 59: 1 Ronald Van Hoosear Columbus MT 2:05:02.95; 2 Michael Vermeulen Billings MT 2:08:09.09
60 to 64: 1 Christopher Cook Billings MT 2:01:23.05
70 and Over: 1 Gregory Dorow Billings MT 2:11:32.74
25 mile
Female
Overall: 1 Kathy Aragon Billings MT 1:26:57.38; 2 Ellie Lowe Jackson WY 1:35:23.84; 3 Paige Behner Billings MT 1:39:55.33
25 to 29: 1 Paige Behner Billings MT 1:39:55.33
35 to 39: 1 Ellie Lowe Jackson WY 1:35:23.84
60 to 64: 1 Kathy Aragon Billings MT 1:26:57.38; 2 Brenda Frelsi Glendive MT 1:48:31.09; 3 Kim Baker Billings MT 2:07:20.11
Male
Overall: 1 Mitch Svaty Powell WY 1:16:20.84; 2 Brent Maynard Laurel MT 1:23:48.80; 3 Chuck Aragon Billings MT 1:26:57.44
15 to 16: 1 Carver Wiegand Billings MT 1:47:25.34
19 to 24: 1 Mitch Svaty Powell WY 1:16:20.84
45 to 49: 1 Brent Maynard Laurel MT 1:23:48.80
50 to 54: 1 Michael Fransen Glasgow MT 1:35:21.63; 2 Larry Word Billings MT 1:38:37.07
55 to 59: 1 Les Lindauer Billings MT 1:39:51.52
60 to 64: 1 Chuck Aragon Billings MT 1:26:57.44; 2 Mike Omalley Laurel MT 1:42:36.21; 3 Robert Sterup Billings MT 1:47:36.33
65 to 69: 1 Dan Close Greybull WY 1:40:39.71; 2 Dan Baker Billings MT 1:59:52.97
12 mile
Female
Overall: 1 Hannah Hirschi Billings MT 37:29.76; 2 Lanora Dixon Sheridan WY 50:32.40; 3 Nancy Hillman Billings MT 51:08.59
19 to 24: 1 Hannah Hirschi Billings MT 37:29.76
40 to 44: 1 Kourtnei Adams Billings MT 1:00:53.29
45 to 49: 1 Lanora Dixon Sheridan WY 50:32.40
50 to 54: 1 Andrea Fiscus Billings MT 1:09:01.34
55 to 59: 1 Nancy Hillman Billings MT 51:08.59
Male
Overall: 1 Kody Heiser Billings MT 34:51.89; 2 Michael Dong Billings MT 37:42.42; 3 Patrick Doll Roberts MT 49:01.96
9 to 10: 1 Cooper Allies Billings MT 58:09.43
19 to 24: 1 Patrick Doll Roberts MT 49:01.96
30 to 34: 1 Kody Heiser Billings MT 34:51.89
45 to 49: 1 Randy Allies Billings MT 58:15.47
55 to 59: 1 Michael Dong Billings MT 37:42.42
Time Trial
Adult Race
Female
Overall: 1 Brenda Rose Billings MT 26:28.29; 2 Hope Lawson Hamilton MT 27:39.57; 3 Elizabeth Ciemins Billings MT 28:26.63
30 to 34: 1 Taylor Baird Billings MT 28:28.05
45 to 49: 1 Hope Lawson Hamilton MT 27:39.57
50 to 54: 1 Elizabeth Ciemins Billings MT 28:26.63
55 to 59: 1 Brenda Rose Billings MT 26:28.29; 2 Yvonne Dong Billings MT 40:12.60
60 to 64: 1 Susan Baird Centennial CO 34:19.10
65 to 69: 1 Cheryl Cook Billings MT 29:15.94
Male
Overall: 1 Mitch Svaty Powell WY 23:08.09; 2 Michael Dong Billings MT 23:30.35; 3 Bruce Baird Centennial CO 24:29.62
15 to 16: 1 Carver Wiegand Billings MT 31:15.93
19 to 24: 1 Mitch Svaty Powell WY 23:08.09
30 to 34: 1 Kody Heiser Billings MT 24:48.09; 2 Alex Shafer Laurel MT 27:01.17
40 to 44: 1 Tyson Irion Billings MT 33:34.44
50 to 54: 1 Daniel Hillman Billings MT 24:51.31; 2 Larry Word Billings MT 28:29.51
55 to 59: 1 Michael Dong Billings MT 23:30.35
60 to 64: 1 Bruce Baird Centennial CO 24:29.62; 2 Robert Sterup Billings MT 32:22.66
65 to 69: 1 Richard Opp Billings MT 28:38.01; 2 Dan Close Greybull WY 30:36.81; 3 Dan Baker Billings MT 31:47.09; 4 Micah Snodgrass Joliet MT 35:23.49
70 and Over: 1 Gregory Dorow Billings MT 26:12.47
Tandem Race
Male
Overall: 1 Dan And Karen Gall Billings MT 31:21.27
60 to 64: 1 Dan And Karen Gall Billings MT 31:21.27
Kids Race
Female
Overall: 1 Sydney Canning Billings MT 15:32.52
9 to 10: 1 Sydney Canning Billings MT 15:32.52
Male
Overall: 1 Keegan Michael Cook Billings MT 11:54.04; 2 Jayson Canning Billings MT 20:26.61
6 to 8: 1 Jayson Canning Billings MT 20:26.61
9 to 10: 1 Keegan Michael Cook Billings MT 11:54.04
Mountain Bike XC
Novice
Female 40 to 44: 1 Kathryn Easton Billings MT 32:32.56.
Female 45 to 49: 1 Callie Cromwell Billings MT 26:14.99.
Female 65 to 69: 1 Jonnie Jonckowski Billings MT 32:15.55.
Male 40 to 44: 1 Tyson Irion Billings MT 26:46.34.
Male 50 to 54: 1 Michael Fransen Glasgow MT 26:04.62.
Male 55 to 59: 1 John Raty Billings MT 25:07.98.
Male 65 to 69: 1 Dan Close Greybull WY 27:47.70.
Junior
Female 13 to 14: 1 Hanna Kluck Butte MT 21:43.46.
Male 11 to 12: 1 Broc Frank Billings MT 25:45.41; 2 Brock Wilkins Billings MT 32:32.57.
Male 13 to 14: 1 Aiden Martin Billings MT 27:02.17; 2 Aidan Rain Billings MT 27:39.53.
Male 15 to 16: 1 Gideon Holmes Billings MT 22:10.52.
Expert
Female 60 to 64: 1 Kathy Aragon Billings MT 1:07:08.00
Male 15 to 16: 1 Max Kluck Butte MT 54:37.22; 2 Riley Scherer Billings MT 1:01:38.28; 3 Cameron Ellefson Billings MT 1:02:11.77.
Male 17 to 18: 1 Carson Lipp Billings MT 1:05:15.28.
Male 19 to 24: 1 Logan Beck Red Lodge MT 57:55.68; 2 Issac Wells Billings MT 1:07:32.48; 3 Timothy Kroehler Billings MT 1:08:26.58
Male 25 to 29: 1 Timothy Vuccurevich Billings MT 1:14:01.80
Male 30 to 34: 1 Frank Zavaca Billings MT 1:07:40.62
Male 35 to 39: 1 Jesse Martin Billings MT 1:02:33.21; 2 Matthew Winter Billings MT 1:09:14.61.
Male 50 to 54: 1 John Salo Billings MT 1:09:35.47
