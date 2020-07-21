Equestrian Jumping & Dressage
Dressage First Level Test 1 F Youth (0-17): Bailei Schmitt.
Dressage First Level Test 3 F Adult (18-up): Austen Samet-Brown; Tricia Burke; Bonnie Vezain.
Dressage First Level Test 3 F Youth (0-17): Bailei Schmitt.
Dressage Introductory Test A F Youth (0-17): Madeleine Prill; Maya Prill; Ava Sawicki.
Dressage Introductory Test B F Adult (18-up): Samantha Gray, Cody, WY.
Dressage Introductory Test B F Open (All Ages): Sara Shaffer, Three Forks, MT; Sara Shaffer, Three Forks, MT.
Dressage Introductory Test B F Youth (0-17): Rebecca Kardoes; Madeleine Prill; Ava Sawicki.
Dressage Third Level Test 2 F Adult (18-up): Lori Koessl.
Dressage Third Level Test 3 F Adult (18-up): Lori Koessl.
Dressage Training Level 3 WDAA F Adult (18-up): Joahn Grauman.
Dressage Training Level Test 1 F Adult (18-up): Casey Prior, Sheridan, WY; Bonnie Vezain, Bridger, MT.
Dressage Training Level Test 1 F Open (All Ages): Chanel Shaffer, Three Forks, MT; Sara Shaffer, Three Forks, MT.
Dressage Training Level Test 1 F Youth (0-17): Rebecca Kardoes, Livingston, MT.
Training Level Test 2 F Adult (18-up): Callie Johnson, Billings, MT.
Training Level Test 2 WDAA F Adult (18-up): Joan Grauman.
Training Level Test 3 F Adult (18-up): Callie Johnson, Billings, MT; Bonnie Vezain, Bridger, MT.
Training Level Test 3 F Youth (0-17): Kate Campbell.
Jumping .70 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Adult (18-up): Stacie Beckman; Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, WY; Sara Shaffer, Three Forks, MT.
Jumping .70 Meters (Youth and Adult) F youth (0-17): Maya Lorenzini; Amelia Smith, Billings, MT; Rebecca Kardoes, Livingston, MT.
Jumping .75 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Adult (18-up): Kayla Seaman; Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, WY; Hannah Ostheimer.
Jumping .75 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Youth (0-17): Taylor Sprenger, Billings, MT.
Jumping .80 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Adult (18-up): Kayla Seaman; Lindsay Weinberg; Stacie Beckman.
Jumping .80 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Youth (0-17): Stella Dalton; Kate Cochran, Billings, MT; Kate Stauffer, Billings, MT.
Jumping .85 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Adult (18-up): Stacie Beckman; Bralynn Steppe, Laurel, MT; Lindsay Weinberg, Billings, MT.
Jumping .85 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Youth (0-17): Claire Noddings, Billings, MT; Aysia Casares, Billings, MT; Emma Cochran, Billings, MT.
Jumping .90 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Adult (18-up): Lindsay Weinberg, Billings, MT; Hannah Ostheimer; Bralynn Steppe, Laurel, MT.
Jumping .90 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Youth (0-17): Aysia Casares, Billings, MT; Claire Noddings, Billings, MT; Ashley Nelson, Billings, MT.
Jumping 1.00 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Adult (18-up): Chanel Shaffer, Three Forks, MT; Heather Mcdowell, Billings, MT; Casey Prior.
Jumping 1.00 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Youth (0-17): Kate Stauffer, Billings, MT; Ashley Nelson, Billings, MT; Claire Noddings, Billings, MT.
Jumping 1.10 Meters (Youth and Adult) F Adult (18-up): Casey Prior; Heather Mcdowell.
Jumping Cross Rails (Youth and Adult) F Adult (18-up): Kayla Seaman; Sara Shaffer, Three Forks, MT; Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, WY.
Jumping Cross Rails (Youth and Adult) F youth (0-17): Maya Lorenzini; Kymberly Degele, Billings, MT; Addison Rogers, Red Lodge, MT.
Jumping Piles of Poles F Adult (18-up): Kayla Seaman; Sara Shaffer, Three Forks, MT; Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, WY.
Jumping Piles of Poles F Youth (0-17): Chloe Bright; Abigail Rigby, Billings, MT; Kenzi Stephens, Billings, MT.
