BILLINGS — What to do?
The Big Sky State Games volleyball commissioners knew what they didn’t want to do: Put in a bunch of work organizing BSSG’s large indoor volleyball tournaments and then have it all come to naught.
If there is one thing we can agree on during this COVID-19 pandemic it’s that nothing is certain until it’s certain.
And even then …
So, first-year executive director Liana Susott and volleyball commissioners Laurie Kelly, Jenny Moodie and Wade Wells decided to be proactive. Rather than go forward with planning the indoor tournament and face the possibility of State Games indoor events being canceled, the group decided to move the tournament outdoors.
The commissioners turned out to be prescient. Amid rising coronavirus cases and deaths, including in Yellowstone County, last week BGSS officials met with RiverStone Health officials and made some changes to this year’s games. Among them was limiting indoor events.
Then on Wednesday, Gov. Steve Bullock ordered mask use in counties with four or more active cases, which applies to Billings. Masks are to be worn in certain inside business settings open to the public as well as at outdoor events of 50 or more people where social distancing isn’t possible.
“We really respect what’s been going on in the world and in our community and we wanted to have respect for that,” Kelly said earlier this week. “But on the other hand, it takes so much time to set those tournaments up to be told at the last minute that we can’t do it.
“Why even put people at risk when we don’t have to? We can stay outside.”
According to Kelly, the retired Rocky Mountain College coach, the decision has been met with applause. Still, a lot of work was required to move things out of the gym and onto the grass. But at least the group knew there was a better chance of things going forward outside than inside.
The outdoor game — called “fours” or “quads” because of the four-person teams — has been popular with adults. But fours is largely unfamiliar to the younger set, Kelly said, and introducing junior high and high school players to the game would be required if organizers expected those age groups to sign up and play in the tournament.
To encourage that growth, the state game commissioners invited area high school coaches, club coaches and players to participate in fours practices. Since the beginning of June, practices — with the proper safety protocols, Kelly said — have alternated every Monday and Wednesday between Rose Park in Billings and in Huntley with the assistance of Huntley Project coach Iona Stookey, RMC coach Yang Yang and Kelly's daughter, Kamber.
“We set up the nets, taught the kids how to play ‘fours’ and just let them play,” Kelly said. “They absolutely love it, they just love it.”
Kelly said that 20 junior high teams and 34 high schools have signed up for their respective tournaments. She added there are 18 teams in the women’s division and 14 in the co-ed division.
Nearly 15 nets will be set up at Rose Park, the site of the tournament, and Kelly said there will be some shade for spectators.
The junior high teams compete on Friday, the high school and women’s open fields compete Saturday, and the co-ed tournament is Sunday. Each day begins with an 8 a.m. team meeting with competition following immediately after. Doubles and triples volleyball tournaments are being held the following weekend.
The Games have offered outdoor doubles in the past, and Wells was instrumental in getting a fours tournament started last year when slightly more than a handful of teams participated.
Fours volleyball has a few variations from its traditional indoor counterpart, though the court is the same size (junior high teams will play on smaller courts). Players are eligible to hit from any position and any number of the four on a team can come up to the net, but one-handed tips are not allowed.
There are specific restrictions for setting the ball, and sets are played to 21 points, not 25. Because play can be affected by the wind and the sun, teams switch sides of the court every seven points.
Otherwise, it’s the same old game of volleyball.
“We have noticed how much better the kids have gotten on ball handling and setting it up because of it being 4 on 4,” Kelly said. “We just really feel this is going to help kids. We lost a whole club season. They lost a season and we had to do something to help them make that up. Very few people got to play any amount of games this spring.”
The BSSG, which can attract up to 10,000 athletes or more, are expected to bring in 4,000 this year. Susott has said there will be no admission cost for any event, including the opening ceremonies. The gates at Daylis Stadium, the site of the opening ceremonies, will open at 6 p.m. Friday with the ceremonies beginning an hour later.
The Montana Mile will also be held Friday night at Daylis.
