BILLINGS — After already having to alter its spring sports schedule once because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Big Sky State Games once again announced scheduling changes on its website and Facebook site.
In a post this week, the BSSG announced the ice hockey competition set for April 17-19 will be postponed and an option to move the event to August is being explored.
Curling has been canceled. The curling competition was scheduled for April 24-26.
Other scheduling changes were announced earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those changes were: the figure skating competition, which was to be held in conjunction with the Cody Spring Classic, was postponed until October; the indoor soccer competition was canceled; and dance stage and ballroom dancing, originally slated for April 4, was postponed with organizers looking into the possibility of moving dance stage and ballroom dancing to the summer or fall.
A statement on the BSSG website said, "We are following the guidelines set forth by health officials when making our decisions. Thank you for patience and your continued participation in the Games."
