Road Race

10K F Age (13-14), Dayvany Whiteman, Hardin, MT.

10K F Age (15-18), Elizabeth Stewart, Idaho Falls, ID; Marion Hugs, Hardin, MT.

10K F Age (25-29), Amy Ross, Billings, MT.

10K F Age (30-34), Alden Jill, Hardin, MT.

10K F Age (35-39), Chandra Shaw, BILLINGS, MT; Molly Garley, Billings, MT; Mary Not Afraid, Hardin, MT.

10K F Age (40-44), Sarah Lord, Billings, MT; Veronica Melby, Sidney, MT; Jenni Bigback, Billings, MT.

10K F Age (45-49), Carla Smith, Richey, MT; Kanean Windy Boy, Crow Agency, MT; Dana Gale, Florence, MT.

10K F Age (50-54), Sarah Fallsdown, Pryor, MT; Nema Alden, Hardin, MT; Virginia Power, Billings, MT.

10K F Age (55-59), Kathie Golder, Laurel, MT.

10K F Age (60-64), Andrea Larned, Laurel, MT.

10K F Age (9-10), Josclynn Reich, Billings, MT; Makenna Kloeckner, Billings, MT.

10K M Age (15-18), Samuel Smith, Richey, MT; Isaak Reid, Reno, NV; Andrew Stump III, Hardin, MT.

10K M Age (25-29), Sawyer Flikkema, Manhattan, MT; Jesse Ross, Billings, MT; Cody Bender, Billings, MT.

10K M Age (30-34), Louis Engels, Billings, MT; Jonathan Woehl, BILLINGS, MT; Alex Shafer, Laurel, MT;

10K M Age (35-39), Michael Moree, Helena, MT.

10K M Age (40-44), Chris Waters, Sidney, MT; Rusty Stringer, Laurel, MT; Brad Reich, Billings, MT.

10K M Age (45-49), Ron Buck Elk, Hardin, MT; Ray Ezell, Park City, MT; Manuel Whiteman, Hardin, MT.

10K M Age (55-59), Donnald Raymond, Red Lodge, MT.

10K M Age (70-74), Robert Bruner, Myrtle Beach, MT.

10K M Age 85 & up, Herbert Mangis, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (0-8), Paulie Nomee, Crow Agency, MT.

5K F Age (11-12), Karis Pease, Lodge Grass, MT; Laramia Holds, Crow Agency, MT; Maddison Reich, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (13-14), Ashley Lefevre, Billings, MT; Victoria Takesenemy, Fort Smith, MT; Dierra Takesenemy, Fort Smith, MT.

5K F Age (15-18), Ali Keith, Billings, MT; Destynee Two Moons, Lame Deer, MT; Serenity Kuntz, Sidney, MT.

5K F Age (25-29), Emily Erickson, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (30-34), Nicole Trottier, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (35-39), Terra Rockhold Stene, Joliet, MT; Jamie Larson, Sidney, MT; Autumn Fuzesy, Havre, MT.

5K F Age (40-44), Shauna Irish, Tacoma, WA; Jessica Roan, Billings, MT; Toni Milburn, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (45-49), Amy Collins, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (50-54), Nicole Murray, Whitehall, MT; Tracey Michels, Las Vegas; Brenda Meyer, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (55-59), Robin Hanel, Billings, MT; Frances Takesenemy, Fort Smith, MT; Dee Anne Hogue, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (60-64), Lynne Erickson, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (65-69), Jeanne Hallock, Bearcreek, MT; Susan Shirley, Billings, MT; Jane Milder, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (70-74), Sharon Elliott, Laurel, MT.

5K F Age (75-79), Tempe Lemon, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (85-up), Biff Hogue, Billings, MT.

5K F Age (9-10), Meadow Pease, Lodge Grass, MT; Joselyn Nomee, Crow Agency, MT.

5K M Age (0-8), Blayke Fuzesy, Havre, MT; Harrison Creeden, Laurel, MT.

5K M Age (11-12), Lucas Keith, Billings, MT; Auston Schellig, Joliet, MT; Ladson Mekhi, Crow Agency, MT.

5K M Age (13-14), Vincent Showers, Jerome, ID; Brodie Tirrell, Belgrade, MT; Mason Templet, Billings, MT.

5K M Age (15-18), George Showers, Jerome, ID; Al Spotted, Wyola, MT; Connor Chase, BILLINGS, MT.

5K M Age (19-24), Michael Lefevre, Billings, MT; Derek Fuzesy, Havre, MT; Johnny Talawyma Jr., Billings, MT.

5K M Age (40-44), David Tirrell, Belgrade, MT; Mike Creeden, Laurel, MT; Rocky Stewart, Crow Agency, MT.

5K M Age (45-49), Brent Smith, Richey, MT; Chris Pugrud, Billings, MT.

5K M Age (50-54), Mike Nys, Corvallis, MT.

5K M Age (55-59), Gordon Ryder, Laurel, MT; Dennis Stewart Sr., Crow Agency, MT.

5K M Age (60-64), Kevin Pfefferle, Powell, WY; Curtis Azure, Wolf Point, MT; Alan Kliewer, Lustre, MT;

5K M Age (65-69), Rick Hanks, Plains, MT; Dan Hallock, Bearcreek, MT; Micah Snodgrass, Joliet, MT;

5K M Age (70-74), David Stauffer, Red Lodge, MT; Jarratt Alan, Billings, MT; David Sears, Billings, MT;

5K M Age (85-up), Walter Egged, Hardin, MT.

5K M Age (9-10), Huntyn Fuzesy, Havre, MT; Trek Roan, Billings, MT; Carter Creeden, Laurel, MT.

Half Marathon F Age (35-39), Chelsea Dana, Billings, MT; Ashley Hansen, Sergeant Bluff, IA; Kami Heimer, Absarokee, MT.

Half Marathon F Age (40-44), Tara Shumansky, Sioux City, IA; Betty Franklin, East Helena, MT; Amber White, Crow Agency, MT.

Half Marathon F Age (45-49), Alicia Vann, Billings, MT; Mandy Carpentier, Billings, MT.

Half Marathon F Age (60-64), Diane Horton, Billings, MT.

Half Marathon M Age (13-14), Trey Templet, Billings, MT.

Half Marathon M Age (15-18), Nick Mow, Helena, MT; Richard Stewart, Idaho Falls, ID; Nathaniel Gale, Florence, MT.

Half Marathon M Age (30-34), Christopher Ashland, Bozeman, MT; Salvador Garcia, Billings, MT.

Half Marathon M Age (35-39), Alexis Vega, Billings, MT; William Plowman, Roberts, MT; Felipe Martignoni, Lewistown, MT.

Half Marathon M Age (40-44), Augusto Amaral, Lewistown, MT; Monty Pretty Weasel, Crow Agency, MT; Tanner Franklin, East Helena, MT.

Half Marathon M Age (45-49), Goldstein Little Eagle, Lame Deer, MT.

Half Marathon M Age (50-54), Jeff Bollman, Billings, MT; Shane Giese, Billings, MT; Eric Werle, Laurel, MT.

Half Marathon M Age (55-59), Michael Real, Butte, MT.

Half Marathon M Age (65-69), Robert Loveridge, Helena, MT; Timothy Descamps, Missoula, MT.

