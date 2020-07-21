Shooting

Action Shooting Sports

(From Billings unless noted)

.22 Pistol Master M Men (17+): William Walton; Scott Shane.

.22 Revolver Master M Men (17+): William Walton.

.22 Rifle Master M Men (17+): Scott Shane; William Walton.

.22 Rifle Novice F Women (17+): Susan Tracy.

.22 Rifle Novice M Senior (65+): Frank Stevens.

Pistol Novice F Women (17+): Susan Tracy.

Pistol Novice M Senior (65+): Frank Stevens.

