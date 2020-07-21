Shooting

Rifle, Pistol Results

Bullseye Pistol International Standard Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton; Lew Muller; Wes Muller;

Bullseye Pistol International Standard 1st Master: Duane Nesset.

Bullseye Pistol International Standard 1st Marksman: Fred Love.

Bullseye Pistol International Standard High Senior: Don Strom;

Bullseye Pistol International Standard High Lady: Diane Vandiviere; Sheri Whaley.

Bullseye Pistol International Standard High New Shooter: Frank Whaley.

Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire Match Winner: Lew Muller; Jimmy Sutton; Duane Nesset;

Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire 1st Marksman: Fred Love.

Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire High Senior: Don Strom.

Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire High Lady Center Fire: Sheri Whaley.

Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire High New Shooter: Frank Whaley.

Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire 1st Sporter Pistol: Diane Vandiviere.

Bullseye Pistol BB Gun Match Winner: Ethan Bates; Auston Schellig; Molly Mitchell.

Bullseye Pistol BB Gun 13 year old: Dillon Turner; Dean Green.

Bullseye Pistol BB Gun 11 year old: Sophia Schellig.

Bullseye Pistol BB Gun 11 year old: Reagan Heath; Rig Elton.

Bullseye Pistol BB Gun 8-9 year old: Alexis Turner; Cody Carpenter; Brynn Lague.

Rifle Smallbore Prone Match Winner: Morgan Erickson.

Rifle Smallbore Prone Sharpshooter: Christian Levine.

Rifle Smallbore Prone Master: William Hietler.

Rifle Smallbore Prone Junior: Shane Berens; Talya Fletes.

Rifle Smallbore Prone Intermediate Jr.: Maddison Crockett; Kolby Harris; Joleigh Petrik.

Rifle Smallbore Prone Sub Junior: Ainsley McFarland; Allyn Carpenter; Kamdyn McFarland.

Rifle Smallbore Prone New Shooter: Olivia Fletes.

Rifle Smallbore Position Match Winner: Morgan Erickson.

Rifle Smallbore Position Sharpshooter: Christian Levine.

Rifle Smallbore Position Expert: William Hietler.

Rifle Smallbore Position Junior: Shane Berens; Talya Fletes.

Rifle Smallbore Position Intermediate Jr.: Ruff Elton; Joleigh Petrik; Kolby Harris.

Rifle Smallbore Position Sub Junior: Anisley McFarland; Allyn Carpenter; Kamdyn McFarland.

Rifle Smallbore Position New Shooter: Olivia Fletes.

Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton.

Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol Expert: Dustin Greenwood; Wes Muller.

Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol Senior: Lew Muller.

Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol Sub Junior International Standing: Candence Blankenship.

Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol Basic Supported: Cooper Nansel; Wyatt Manolis.

Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol New Shooter: Cash Nansel.

Rifle Sporter Air Prone Match Winner: Allyn Carpenter.

Rifle Sporter Air Prone Intermediate Jr.: Cadence Blankenship; Kaitlynn Bancroff.

Rifle Sporter Air Prone Sub Junior: Cooper Nansel; Evan Lubrick; Ethan Bates.

Rifle Sporter Air Prone New Shooter: Cash Nansel.

Rifle Sporter Air 3 Position Match Winner: Allyn Carpenter.

Rifle Sporter Air 3 Position Junior: Talya Fletes.

Rifle Sporter Air 3 Position Intermediate Jr.: Kaitlynn Bancroff; Olivia Fletes; Cadence Blankenship.

Rifle Sporter Air 3 Position Sub Junior: Evan Lubrick; Ethan Bates; Cooper Nansel.

Rifle Sporter Air Standing Match Winner: Ethan Bates.

Rifle Sporter Air Standing Intermediate Jr.: Olivia Fletes; Kaitlynn Bancroff.

Rifle Sporter Air Standing Sub Junior: Evan Lubrick; Allyn Carpenter; Cooper Nansel.

Rifle Precision Air Standing Match Winner: Morgan Erickson.

Rifle Precision Air Standing Senior: Christian Levine.

Rifle Precision Air Standing Junior: Shane Berens; Talya Fletes.

Rifle Precision Air Standing Intermediate Jr.: Ruff Elton; Joleigh Petrik; Maddison Crockett.

Rifle Precision Air Standing Sub Junior: Ainsley McFarland; Kamdyn McFarland.

Rifle Precision Air 3 Position Match Winner: Talya Fletes.

Rifle Precision Air 3 Position Senior: Christian Levine.

Rifle Precision Air 3 Position Intermediate Jr.: Maddison Crockett; Ruff Elton; Kolby Harris.

Rifle Precision Air 3 Position Sub Junior: Kamdyn McFarland; Ainsley McFarland.

