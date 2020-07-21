Shooting
Rifle, Pistol Results
Bullseye Pistol International Standard Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton; Lew Muller; Wes Muller;
Bullseye Pistol International Standard 1st Master: Duane Nesset.
Bullseye Pistol International Standard 1st Marksman: Fred Love.
Bullseye Pistol International Standard High Senior: Don Strom;
Bullseye Pistol International Standard High Lady: Diane Vandiviere; Sheri Whaley.
Bullseye Pistol International Standard High New Shooter: Frank Whaley.
Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire Match Winner: Lew Muller; Jimmy Sutton; Duane Nesset;
Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire 1st Marksman: Fred Love.
Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire High Senior: Don Strom.
Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire High Lady Center Fire: Sheri Whaley.
Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire High New Shooter: Frank Whaley.
Bullseye Pistol International Center Fire 1st Sporter Pistol: Diane Vandiviere.
Bullseye Pistol BB Gun Match Winner: Ethan Bates; Auston Schellig; Molly Mitchell.
Bullseye Pistol BB Gun 13 year old: Dillon Turner; Dean Green.
Bullseye Pistol BB Gun 11 year old: Sophia Schellig.
Bullseye Pistol BB Gun 11 year old: Reagan Heath; Rig Elton.
Bullseye Pistol BB Gun 8-9 year old: Alexis Turner; Cody Carpenter; Brynn Lague.
Rifle Smallbore Prone Match Winner: Morgan Erickson.
Rifle Smallbore Prone Sharpshooter: Christian Levine.
Rifle Smallbore Prone Master: William Hietler.
Rifle Smallbore Prone Junior: Shane Berens; Talya Fletes.
Rifle Smallbore Prone Intermediate Jr.: Maddison Crockett; Kolby Harris; Joleigh Petrik.
Rifle Smallbore Prone Sub Junior: Ainsley McFarland; Allyn Carpenter; Kamdyn McFarland.
Rifle Smallbore Prone New Shooter: Olivia Fletes.
Rifle Smallbore Position Match Winner: Morgan Erickson.
Rifle Smallbore Position Sharpshooter: Christian Levine.
Rifle Smallbore Position Expert: William Hietler.
Rifle Smallbore Position Junior: Shane Berens; Talya Fletes.
Rifle Smallbore Position Intermediate Jr.: Ruff Elton; Joleigh Petrik; Kolby Harris.
Rifle Smallbore Position Sub Junior: Anisley McFarland; Allyn Carpenter; Kamdyn McFarland.
Rifle Smallbore Position New Shooter: Olivia Fletes.
Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton.
Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol Expert: Dustin Greenwood; Wes Muller.
Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol Senior: Lew Muller.
Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol Sub Junior International Standing: Candence Blankenship.
Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol Basic Supported: Cooper Nansel; Wyatt Manolis.
Bullseye Pistol Air Pistol New Shooter: Cash Nansel.
Rifle Sporter Air Prone Match Winner: Allyn Carpenter.
Rifle Sporter Air Prone Intermediate Jr.: Cadence Blankenship; Kaitlynn Bancroff.
Rifle Sporter Air Prone Sub Junior: Cooper Nansel; Evan Lubrick; Ethan Bates.
Rifle Sporter Air Prone New Shooter: Cash Nansel.
Rifle Sporter Air 3 Position Match Winner: Allyn Carpenter.
Rifle Sporter Air 3 Position Junior: Talya Fletes.
Rifle Sporter Air 3 Position Intermediate Jr.: Kaitlynn Bancroff; Olivia Fletes; Cadence Blankenship.
Rifle Sporter Air 3 Position Sub Junior: Evan Lubrick; Ethan Bates; Cooper Nansel.
Rifle Sporter Air Standing Match Winner: Ethan Bates.
Rifle Sporter Air Standing Intermediate Jr.: Olivia Fletes; Kaitlynn Bancroff.
Rifle Sporter Air Standing Sub Junior: Evan Lubrick; Allyn Carpenter; Cooper Nansel.
Rifle Precision Air Standing Match Winner: Morgan Erickson.
Rifle Precision Air Standing Senior: Christian Levine.
Rifle Precision Air Standing Junior: Shane Berens; Talya Fletes.
Rifle Precision Air Standing Intermediate Jr.: Ruff Elton; Joleigh Petrik; Maddison Crockett.
Rifle Precision Air Standing Sub Junior: Ainsley McFarland; Kamdyn McFarland.
Rifle Precision Air 3 Position Match Winner: Talya Fletes.
Rifle Precision Air 3 Position Senior: Christian Levine.
Rifle Precision Air 3 Position Intermediate Jr.: Maddison Crockett; Ruff Elton; Kolby Harris.
Rifle Precision Air 3 Position Sub Junior: Kamdyn McFarland; Ainsley McFarland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.