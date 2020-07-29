Shooting
Wild Bunch/Cowboy Action
49'er (Age 49 & Older) F: Kimberly Little, Colstrip, MT.
49'er (Age 49 & Older) M: Michael Radecki, Billings, MT; Keith Little, Colstrip, MT; David Stonehocker, Billings, MT.
Buckarettes (Ages 13 & Under) F: Nicole Berger, Belgrade, MT.
Buckaroos (Ages 13 & Under) M: Colten Bayley, Billings, MT.
Cattle Baron (Age 75 & Older) M: Tony Garibaldi, Bozeman, MT; James Knight, Laurel, MT; Richard Palmer, Billings, MT.
Cowbow (Any Age) M: Gavin Williams, Laurel, MT; Andrew Brown, Billings, MT; Gregory Hubbs, Billings, MT.
Duelist (Any Age) M: Stan Bayley, Billings, MT; Thomas Davis, Billings; Randy Grow, Billings, MT;
Elder Statesman (Age 70 & Older) M: Charles Noland, Worden, MT;
Frontier Cartridge (Any Age) M: Paul Hoeft, Powell, WY.
Grand Dame (Age 70 & Older) F: Scherrie Knight, Laurel, MT.
Overall Match Winner - Female: Joyce Aasmundstad, Beulah, ND.
Overall Match Winner - Male: Dale Berger, Belgrade.
Senior (Age 60 & Older) M: Kevin Holland, Billings, MT.
Silver Senior (Age 65 & Older) F: Delilah Brown, BILLINGS, MT.
Silver Senior (Age 65 & Older) M: Richard Stiff, Billings, MT.
Special Award - OOA M: John Coyle, Arvada, CO.
Wild Bunch Modern M: Tony Garibaldi, Bozeman, MT; Dale Berger, Belgrade, MT; Michael Radecki, Billings, MT.
Wild Bunch Overall Match Winner: Female F, Joyce Aasmundstad, Beulah, ND.
Wild Bunch Overall Match Winner - Male M: Gavin Williams, Laurel, MT.
Wild Bunch Traditional M: Gregory Hubbs, Billings, MT; Paul Hoeft, Powell, WY; Stan Bayley, Billings, MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.