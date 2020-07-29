Shooting

Wild Bunch/Cowboy Action 

49'er (Age 49 & Older) F: Kimberly Little, Colstrip, MT.

49'er (Age 49 & Older) M: Michael Radecki, Billings, MT; Keith Little, Colstrip, MT; David Stonehocker, Billings, MT.

Buckarettes (Ages 13 & Under) F: Nicole Berger, Belgrade, MT.

Buckaroos (Ages 13 & Under) M: Colten Bayley, Billings, MT.

Cattle Baron (Age 75 & Older) M: Tony Garibaldi, Bozeman, MT; James Knight, Laurel, MT; Richard Palmer, Billings, MT.

Cowbow (Any Age) M: Gavin Williams, Laurel, MT; Andrew Brown, Billings, MT; Gregory Hubbs, Billings, MT.

Duelist (Any Age) M: Stan Bayley, Billings, MT; Thomas Davis, Billings; Randy Grow, Billings, MT;

Elder Statesman (Age 70 & Older) M: Charles Noland, Worden, MT;

Frontier Cartridge (Any Age) M: Paul Hoeft, Powell, WY.

Grand Dame (Age 70 & Older) F: Scherrie Knight, Laurel, MT.

Overall Match Winner - Female: Joyce Aasmundstad, Beulah, ND.

Overall Match Winner - Male: Dale Berger, Belgrade.

Senior (Age 60 & Older) M: Kevin Holland, Billings, MT.

Silver Senior (Age 65 & Older) F: Delilah Brown, BILLINGS, MT.

Silver Senior (Age 65 & Older) M: Richard Stiff, Billings, MT.

Special Award - OOA M: John Coyle, Arvada, CO.

Wild Bunch Modern M: Tony Garibaldi, Bozeman, MT; Dale Berger, Belgrade, MT; Michael Radecki, Billings, MT.

Wild Bunch Overall Match Winner: Female F, Joyce Aasmundstad, Beulah, ND.

Wild Bunch Overall Match Winner - Male M: Gavin Williams, Laurel, MT.

Wild Bunch Traditional M: Gregory Hubbs, Billings, MT; Paul Hoeft, Powell, WY; Stan Bayley, Billings, MT.

