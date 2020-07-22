Shooting

Rifle Pistol 22 Caliber

Rimfire Silhouette

M Unclassified NRA 10 Lb 2oz: Jacob Saunders, Billings.

F New Shooter NRA 10 Lb 2oz: Allyn Carpenter, Joliet.

F New Shooter Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights: Kaitlynn Bancroft, Joliet.

F New Shooter Production Sporter Rifle Scope: Kaitlynn Bancroft, Joliet.

F Sub Junior (Up to Age 14) Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights: Sophia Schellig, Joliet; Auston Schellig, Joliet.

F Sub Junior (Up to Age 14) Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights: Allyn Carpenter, Joliet.

F Sub Junior (Up to Age 14) Production Sporter Rifle Scope: Sophia Schellig, Joliet; Allyn Carpenter, Joliet; Ainsley Mcfarland, Billings; Kamdyn Mcfarland, Billings; Auston Schellig, Joliet. Rig Elton, Roberts.

M Classified Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights: John Hart, Laurel; Peter Siegel, Billings.

M Classified Production Sporter Rifle Scope: Christian Levine, Clancy. John Hart, Laurel.

M High Junior (Ages 18-20) NRA 10 Lb 2oz: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.

M High Junior (Ages 18-20) Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.

M Mid Junior (Ages 15-17) Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights: Ruff Elton, Roberts.

M Mid Junior (Ages 15-17) Production Sporter Rifle Scope: Ruff Elton, Roberts.

M New Shooter Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights: Justin Elton, Roberts.

M New Shooter Production Sporter Rifle Scope: Justin Elton, Roberts.

M Senior 62+ NRA 10 Lb 2oz: Randy Grow, Billings; Tom Canape Sr, Billings.

M Senior 62+ Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights: Dan Walker, Billings.

M Senior 62+ Production Sporter Rifle Scope: Dan Walker, Billings; Jerry Mueller, Billings; Randy Grow, Billings; Tom Canape Sr, Billings.

M Senior 62+ Smallbore Pistol Sillhouette Optical Sights: Dan Walker, Billings.

M Senior 62+ Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights: Tom Canape Sr, Billings.

M Senior 62+ Smallbore Pistol Sillhouette Metallic Sights: Tom Canape Sr, Billings.

M Unclassified Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights: Kevin Rosenthal, Billings.

M Unclassified Production Sporter Rifle Scope: Jacob Saunders, Billings. Lonn Saunders.

23 Caliber

Rimfire Silhouette

M Senior 62+ Pistol Scope: Dan Walker, Billings. 

Tags

Load comments