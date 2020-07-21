Big Sky State Games

Softball 

Women's: State Farm; Schrute Farms; Bat'n Boujee|American Legion.

Men's Upper: H&R Softball; State Farm; Indian Softball.

Men's Middle: Play Inn; Street Chiefs; SOB.

Men's Lower: Limited Edition; Altimus; Do You.

Coed C/D: No Glove No Love; Sunnyside Sluggers; Lesh & Company.

Coed E1: Albertson; EBC; Asylum.

Coed 2: ZTJ/The Others; Oasis - Glendive; Bad News Bear.

Girls 14U Fast Pitch: Helena Halos; Montana Xtreme; CPX|Billings Force.

