The 35th Big Sky State Games will proceed this summer, with changes made to mask requirements and some indoor events becoming outdoor events.
State games officials met with RiverStone Health officials Wednesday to negotiate the new changes. To halt the possible spread of COVID-19, all spectators at outdoor events will be required to wear face masks. For indoor events, the requirement will be in place for both spectators and competitors.
"We're just thankful to still be able to put on the event, and do it safely," said BSSG executive director Liana Susott.
In years past, the games have attracted more than 10,000 athletes a year. Including the events planned for the July 17 weekend, BSSG will host 33 different sports for the summer.
According to a June 1 announcement, speed climbing has been added to the events scheduled July 17-19. The track and field competition has also been extended over the entire three-day period to accommodate for social distancing standards. Due to participation and financial constraints, skateboarding has been the only competition officially canceled for the event.
Swimming, originally set to take place in Helena, has been canceled. Judo, lacrosse, handball and the biathlon have also been postponed until next year's games. Arm wrestling, cornhole and pickleball have been moved to outside venues. Attendance for indoor sports will be kept at 50% capacity, Susott said.
The volleyball event will be four-on-four grass volleyball, and basketball, rescheduled for August, will be three-on-three.
"I don't think there's a single sport that we're hosting this year that hasn't been modified in some way," Susott said.
Susott said those interested in competing can still register for available sports on the BSSG website, or call 406-254-7426. The opening ceremony will be held July 17 at Daylis Stadium with the Montana Mile and torch lighting ceremony.
