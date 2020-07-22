Tennis

Singles

Co-ed 10: Raena Wilson; Weslley Banziger; Jerzie Hartman.

F 3.5: Wendy Wheeler; Lyndsey Ketchum-Harkless; Sarah Brown.

F 10: Jenny Pitcher; Brooklyn Jochim; Addison Jochim.

F 12: Raena Wilson; Weslley Banziger.

F 14: Remi Demblans Dechans; Ava Bellamah; Elliot Nolan.

F 16: Meg McCarty; Evely Demblans Dechans; Remi Demblans Dechans.

F 18: Maicy McCarty; Cassie Stoddard; Evely Demblans Dechans.

F Open: Jesenia Velez; Ella Laird.

M 3.5: Jacob Pankratz; John Pankratz; Cole VanDelinder.

M 4.5: Joe Powers; DJ Pekoc; Thomas Shea.

M 12: Harrison Rotar; Caleb Tober; Alex Johnson.

M 14: Mason McCarty; Caleb Tober; Harrison Rotar.

M 16: Colin Boublik; Jared Pitcher; Mason McCarty.

M 18: Tegan Hartman; Mason Pitcher; Ryan Pool.

M Open: Navin Marimuthu; Kyler Hartman; Brad Knutson.

Novice F 18: Loree Reck; Jayda Brown; Mikayla Dineen.

Novice M 12: Colson Staiger; Grant Williams; Alex Johnson.

Doubles

Co-ed 16: Valeria Bradley/Jared Pitcher; Loren Rogge/Isabella Rogge; Robert Brown/Katherine Sanders.

Co-ed NTRP Combined 7.0: Laura Rembe/Ned Tranel; Khanthaly Keutla/Ray Loomis.

Co-ed NTRP Combined 8.0: Danielle Smith/Kenneth Sheehan; Frank Witt/Jill Witt; Derek Dennehy/Deven Dennehy.

Co-ed Open: Becky King/Nelson Miller; Sofia Egge/Mason Pitcher; Makenzy Gilsdorf/William Schuman-Kline.

F 14: Isabella Rogge/Alisa Shevtcova; Jenner Mathison/Reagan McKinley.

F 18: Maicy McCarty/Meg McCarty; Valeria Bradley/Sofia Egge; Ashely Bos/Hailey Buss.

F NTRP Combined 6.0: Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi/Jill Mattie; Khanthaly Keutla/Liz Cooper.

F NTRP Combined 7.0: Cyndy Desin/Shannon Johnson; Laura Rembe/Kellie Saville; Kathleen King/Mary Ritchie.

F NTRP Combined 8.0: Andrea Johnson/Amber Sparks; Sarah Bach/Danielle Smith.

F Open: Paige Darden/Jennifer Poetzl; Sarah Bach/Danielle Smith; Becky King/Mary Ritchie.

M 16: Colin Boublik/Ryan Boublik; Ryan Ashley/Owen Sanford; Robert Brown/Ryan Schreiber.

M NTRP Combined 10.0: Isaac Boelman/Frank Witt; John Knisely/Jacob Newbury; Andrew Mattie/Mick Mattie.

M NTRP Combined 7.0: John Pankratz/Jacob Pankratz; Robert Germany/Jay Newell; Chase Greenfield/Ray Loomis;

M Open: Sean Harris/Navin Marimuthu; Kyler Hartman/Tegan Hartman; Enrique Osorio/Jimmy Vroman.

Parent/Child 14: Johncarl Rogge/Isabella Rogge; Elliot Perez/Chandra Perez.

Parent/Child 18: Dayton Magone/Michael Magone; Jody Sanford/Sara Sanford; Jeff Butler/Braeden Butler.

