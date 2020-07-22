Tennis
Singles
Co-ed 10: Raena Wilson; Weslley Banziger; Jerzie Hartman.
F 3.5: Wendy Wheeler; Lyndsey Ketchum-Harkless; Sarah Brown.
F 10: Jenny Pitcher; Brooklyn Jochim; Addison Jochim.
F 12: Raena Wilson; Weslley Banziger.
F 14: Remi Demblans Dechans; Ava Bellamah; Elliot Nolan.
F 16: Meg McCarty; Evely Demblans Dechans; Remi Demblans Dechans.
F 18: Maicy McCarty; Cassie Stoddard; Evely Demblans Dechans.
F Open: Jesenia Velez; Ella Laird.
M 3.5: Jacob Pankratz; John Pankratz; Cole VanDelinder.
M 4.5: Joe Powers; DJ Pekoc; Thomas Shea.
M 12: Harrison Rotar; Caleb Tober; Alex Johnson.
M 14: Mason McCarty; Caleb Tober; Harrison Rotar.
M 16: Colin Boublik; Jared Pitcher; Mason McCarty.
M 18: Tegan Hartman; Mason Pitcher; Ryan Pool.
M Open: Navin Marimuthu; Kyler Hartman; Brad Knutson.
Novice F 18: Loree Reck; Jayda Brown; Mikayla Dineen.
Novice M 12: Colson Staiger; Grant Williams; Alex Johnson.
Doubles
Co-ed 16: Valeria Bradley/Jared Pitcher; Loren Rogge/Isabella Rogge; Robert Brown/Katherine Sanders.
Co-ed NTRP Combined 7.0: Laura Rembe/Ned Tranel; Khanthaly Keutla/Ray Loomis.
Co-ed NTRP Combined 8.0: Danielle Smith/Kenneth Sheehan; Frank Witt/Jill Witt; Derek Dennehy/Deven Dennehy.
Co-ed Open: Becky King/Nelson Miller; Sofia Egge/Mason Pitcher; Makenzy Gilsdorf/William Schuman-Kline.
F 14: Isabella Rogge/Alisa Shevtcova; Jenner Mathison/Reagan McKinley.
F 18: Maicy McCarty/Meg McCarty; Valeria Bradley/Sofia Egge; Ashely Bos/Hailey Buss.
F NTRP Combined 6.0: Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi/Jill Mattie; Khanthaly Keutla/Liz Cooper.
F NTRP Combined 7.0: Cyndy Desin/Shannon Johnson; Laura Rembe/Kellie Saville; Kathleen King/Mary Ritchie.
F NTRP Combined 8.0: Andrea Johnson/Amber Sparks; Sarah Bach/Danielle Smith.
F Open: Paige Darden/Jennifer Poetzl; Sarah Bach/Danielle Smith; Becky King/Mary Ritchie.
M 16: Colin Boublik/Ryan Boublik; Ryan Ashley/Owen Sanford; Robert Brown/Ryan Schreiber.
M NTRP Combined 10.0: Isaac Boelman/Frank Witt; John Knisely/Jacob Newbury; Andrew Mattie/Mick Mattie.
M NTRP Combined 7.0: John Pankratz/Jacob Pankratz; Robert Germany/Jay Newell; Chase Greenfield/Ray Loomis;
M Open: Sean Harris/Navin Marimuthu; Kyler Hartman/Tegan Hartman; Enrique Osorio/Jimmy Vroman.
Parent/Child 14: Johncarl Rogge/Isabella Rogge; Elliot Perez/Chandra Perez.
Parent/Child 18: Dayton Magone/Michael Magone; Jody Sanford/Sara Sanford; Jeff Butler/Braeden Butler.
