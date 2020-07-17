BILLINGS — In a year quite like no other with the coronavirus pandemic affecting many facets of life, the Big Sky State Game’s Opening Ceremonies didn’t escape unscathed.
However, the message of the BSSG carried on Friday at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
Hall of Fame rodeo cowboy Deb Greenough of Billings, the world bareback champion in 1993, served as the special guest athlete and torch lighter and talked of the importance sports played in his life and the many benefits competing has for young athletes, from helping keep their grades up, to staying in shape and developing lifelong friends.
While the crowd was estimated to be at 300 fans, and it appeared people followed the guidelines to wear a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it is unknown how many watched a live stream of the event.
Greenough, who was born in Red Lodge, acknowledged the crowd was smaller than normal because of the pandemic, telling those in the grandstand “we may miss people in the crowd, but in practice there is no crowd anyways. You are doing it on your own.
“We want to keep the State Games going year after year.”
Before lighting the torch, Greenough and Elyssa Leininger of Billings, Miss Southeast Montana Rodeo Queen in 2017 and 2018, circled the Daylis track on horseback. While Greenough was aboard Doc holding the torch, Leininger, riding Missile, was carrying the Montana flag. They circled slowly before a slight gallop in front of the grandstand.
At 7:49 p.m., Greenough lit the torch to the crowd’s applause.
Afterward, Greenough — a replacement for Olympic and World Cup Mountain Bike racer Sam Schultz of Missoula who was unable to make the event because his girlfriend had symptoms of COVID-19 and he was awaiting tests — told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com it was a privilege to be asked to be the torch lighter.
“It’s an honor to be involved and to light the torch,” he said, before joking, “I didn’t know how short my arms were.”
While there wasn’t a parade of athletes and other traditional parts of the evening had been canceled for this year, Greenough said opening ceremonies were still very special.
“It’s just what it needs to be,” he said. “It does bring people together. The spirit of watching athletes is uplifting.”
The horses used in the festivities belong to Leininger and she was also thrilled to take part.
“It was an honor to provide a horse for Deb,” she said. “Deb was my role model and one of my rodeo heroes. It was an honor to be a part of that.”
Taylee Chirrick, one of the youngest females to ever compete in the Montana Mile according to BSSG officials, will be a freshman at Billings West in the fall.
Chirrick, 14, was excited for a few reasons: the competition, the experience and to watch Greenough light the torch. Chirrick placed 11th in the race. She was invited because she was the 2017 State Games of America national titlist in the 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter runs.
“I think it’s pretty crazy to be able to run versus the elite runners,” she said prior to the race. “It’s an amazing opportunity.”
Chirrick is also friends with Mikel Shae Greenough, Deb’s daughter. She recalled the rodeo cowboy talking to her fifth-grade class about working hard, pursuing dreams and how effort will pay off in the end.
“That’s really cool. He’s one of my really close friend’s dad,” she said of Deb Greenough being the special guest athlete. “In fifth grade, he came to our class and gave us all autographs and I still have it. It’s really cool.”
Color Guard
The Marine Corps League Eugene Sara Detachment played a key part in the festivities as the group served as the Color Guard. Active Marines presented the flag to the crowd before the national anthem.
The Eugene Sara Detachment also serves at funerals for deceased Marines and helps with Toys For Tots. Four members, all inactive Marines, were part of Opening Ceremonies.
“Absolutely it’s an honor,” said commandant Mike Tolstedt. “Anytime we can draw attention to our military veterans and honor them, which we are doing here, it’s an honor and privilege to do that.”
Native American Dance Styles
Chieftain’s Child performed a fancy feather war dance during the ceremonies and received a nice ovation from the crowd.
Walter Runs Above said it was the first time the group of five, which includes his wife Kassie, daughters Abbilee and Ivy and son Cactus, have performed at the BSSG — but they have competed in the Games. They were asked to perform during Opening Ceremonies in September.
“To be part of the Opening Ceremonies, it was a dream come true,” he said. “We’ve always enjoyed the Games as a family. Whether it was COVID or non-COVID we would have been here.”
Walter Runs Above said the family has a connection to Montana Mile lore. Donnie Belcourt, who won the race in 1992, is Kassie’s uncle and the great uncle to Abbilee, Ivy and Cactus.
Montana Mile
While Sage Brooks of Missoula and Zach Kughn of Butte won the Montana Mile to conclude the evening, Montana Mile head official Dave Coppock was especially looking forward to the popular race about an hour before it started.
“It’s such a wide-range of running talent from an event perspective,” Coppock said. “You have top-ranked 400-meter runners and top-ranked marathoners meeting at the mile. It will play to who is in shape. The mile is about conditioning. We’ll see who has been doing their homework this summer.”
‘Super happy’
While the grandstand wasn’t as packed as normal, and parts of it were sectioned off to aid in social distancing, first-year BSSG executive director Liana Susott said she was happy with how the 35th annual Games began during this year of the coronavirus.
“I’m super happy how everything came out,” she said. “I’m proud of our community coming out here and wearing masks.
“It’s a great way to start the Games.”
