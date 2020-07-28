Volleyball Doubles/Triples 

Grass Girls Middle School Triples (grades 8-9) A: Ps Red, Huntley; Ps Black, Huntley; Yo Diggity, Billings.

Grass Girls Middle School Triples (grades 8-9) B: Htown, Hardin; Backyard All-Stars, Billings; Yellow.

Grass High School Doubles Bronze: OK; Team James, Glendive; Pepper And Mint, Ft. Smith.

Volleyball Grass High School Doubles Gold: Ps Pink, Huntley; Ps Orange, Huntley; Air Buds, Billings.

Grass High School Doubles Silver: Kissney Ace; Catona, Glendive; Bench Warmers, Billings.

Grass Men's Doubles: Killing It, Billings; Zombies, Billings; Goose And Maverick, Billings.

Grass Women's Doubles Gold: Big 10; Dani & Rach, Sheridan; Cuzzins, Hardin.

Grass Women's Doubles Silver: The B Team, Bozeman; Aaaaaaaah, Billings; All Sets Are Off, Hardin.

