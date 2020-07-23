Youth Soccer

Youth F 11 - 12: Foot Terror, Billings; RBCFO7 Smith, Billings; Fast Feet, Billings.

Youth M 11 - 12: Boisterous Boys, Billings; Mystery Boys, Billings; Laurel Yard Goats, Laurel.

Youth F 13 - 14: Billings United, Billings; 406567, Billings; Thorns, Billings.

Youth M 13 - 14: Nutmeggers, Billings; Futballers, Billings; Laurel Renegades, Laurel.

Youth M 7 - 8: Miles City Posse Boys, Miles City; Worland Bombers, Worland, Wyo.; RBFC U8 Boys Yellow, Billings.

Youth F 9 - 10, Breakaways: Billings; Lightning, Laurel; Miles City Posse Girls, Miles City.

Youth M 9 - 10: Lightning, Billings; RBFC U10 Boys Yellow, Billings; RBFC U10 Boys Black, Billings.

Tags

Load comments