BILLINGS — The Big Sky VolleyFest returns to Billings with action at three locations Saturday and Sunday.
In its sixth year, VolleyFest will feature nearly 180 club volleyball teams from eight states: Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.
The event is an AAU Super Regional, meaning championship teams in each division receive free entry into the AAU national tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Matches will be held on four courts at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, as well as 14 courts at Metra’s Expo Center and four courts at MSU Billings. All the open championships will be held in the arena, including the 18U title match, which is scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on the Scheels Championship court.
There are no seating restrictions inside the arena, and single-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday are $11 ($9 for senior/student). A two-day pass is $19 ($17 for senior/student). Tickets can be purchased at metrapark.com or at the MetraPark ticket office.
Matches are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. each day.
