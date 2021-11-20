TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Former Billings Senior standout Christina Aragon, now running for Stanford, placed 57th Saturday at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
Aragon, a sixth-year senior, completed the 6K course (3.73 miles) in 20 minutes, 11.6 seconds at Apalachee Regional Park.
Belgrade's Pipi Eitel, a senior at Northern Arizona, was 75th in 20:20.1. Bigfork's Bryn Morley was 214th for NAU.
Northern Arizona won the men's championship. Montana State's Duncan Hamilton was 59th.
For Aragon, her 57th place finish was her highest at nationals since 2016.
Stanford placed sixth in the team standings at 233. North Carolina State (84) won the team title, followed by BYU (122) and New Mexico (130).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.