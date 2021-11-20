TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Former Billings Senior standout Christina Aragon, now running for Stanford, placed 57th Saturday at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

Aragon, a sixth-year senior, completed the 6K course (3.73 miles) in 20 minutes, 11.6 seconds at Apalachee Regional Park.

Belgrade's Pipi Eitel, a senior at Northern Arizona, was 75th in 20:20.1. Bigfork's Bryn Morley was 214th for NAU. 

Northern Arizona won the men's championship. Montana State's Duncan Hamilton was 59th.

For Aragon, her 57th place finish was her highest at nationals since 2016.

Stanford placed sixth in the team standings at 233. North Carolina State (84) won the team title, followed by BYU (122) and New Mexico (130). 

