MISSOULA — Most of us who have been in the work force a long time have, at one point or another, known a colleague that seemed almost irreplaceable.
Someone who did far more than what was expected. Someone with an old-fashioned sense of loyalty that warmed your heart and served as inspiration.
Tony Banovich, whose death last month at the age of 58 stunned the local running community, was that kind of guy. His job titles as executive director of Run Wild Missoula and race director for the Missoula Marathon made him sound pretty important, but connecting with people was what really made him irreplaceable.
"Tony didn't just impact you, he likely knew your whole family and had nicknames for all of you," said Banovich's colleague, Ashley Cossairt. "It's been so crazy to see how many people knew him."
Cossairt has stepped into Banovich's shoes as the interim director of Run Wild Missoula. The 31-year-old is determined to keep the momentum going in her own way, knowing full well her predecessor was one of a kind.
"Tony always said, 'I'm getting you ready for the next step,' and I always said, 'No, no, you'll be here forever,'" Cossairt shared. "It turned out forever ended."
One of Cossairt's first orders of business has been to help organize The Tony Banovich Roads, Tracks and Trails Memorial Run. The virtual event challenges participants to run or walk 4.35 miles while raising funds for some of Run Wild Missoula's favorite charities. Registration is open for two more weeks.
"So far the feedback has been overwhelming, with over 400 registered," Cossairt said. "Obviously we'd love to be together in person celebrating his memory, but this is one way to do it.
"I think the quirky way of adding in the distance, 4.35 miles, which was his average over his run streak of 1,731 days, is great. I'm learning that most people didn't realize he had a run streak, so that's a fun little extra thing people are learning even after he's gone."
Virtual races are nothing like the real thing. If there's anything COVID-19 has taught us, it's that connecting with one another is half the fun.
In these weird and wacky times, it's good to know Run Wild Missoula is in good hands with Cossairt driving the bus. She's paid her dues as an operations coordinator and she wants to make sure Run Wild Missoula continues to be special.
With any luck, we'll all be out there basking in the sunshine in downtown Missoula this coming July, enjoying the Missoula Marathon.
"We're already brainstorming, thinking about ways we can elevate next year's event to remember Tony (Banovich) and celebrate our 15th year," Cossairt gushed. "That's a big deal for us."
Somewhere Banovich is smiling down on his former protégé.
"I do feel ready for this, because I feel supported," Cossairt said of her leadership role. "Tony was a great mentor from Day One."
Editor's note: All proceeds for The Tony Banovich Roads, Tracks and Trails Memorial Run will go into a newly-created Tony Banovich Fund, which is part of Run Wild Missoula's charitable giving arm. Organizations that have benefited in the past include the Missoula Family YMCA, Five Valleys Land Trust, United Way of Missoula County and the Missoula Food Bank. To register for the event, log on to runwildmissoula.org.
