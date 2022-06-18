Being a sports dad is a wonderful ride that starts even before your child is born.
If you're a little over the top like me, you tried to motivate your wife in the birthing room with coachspeak that's permanently imprinted on your brain. You save the best sayings for the final push, then pull them out of your holster in hopes they might help get your wife over the finish line, or through the fourth quarter, or past the ninth inning ...
It's not much, but at least you're doing something, right? Looking back, my wife wasn't any more impressed with my sports clichés as my bright idea to bring a snack into the birthing room.
For all you expectant fathers, a helpful hint: Don't bring a crisp apple (loud, annoying) or onion bagel (smelly) into the birthing room. Just smile a lot and stay out of the way until your wife asks for something, then hustle like your starting job depends on it.
As a rookie sports dad, you're probably going to have the some of the same wildly optimistic thoughts I had about my little athletes-to-be. For me it's never stopped. I'm a grandfather now and it's Round 2 for the high hopes.
Hey, did you see the way she tugged onto that Mimsy Mouse hanging from her crib and pulled herself up? Did you see that little fella flick that spoon of mashed potatoes all the way across the room? That kind of strength and coordination is going to come in handy someday, eh?
Wake up Bill, and go get another diaper.
Father's Day is always special for me — and not just because it's U.S. Open weekend or I'll be getting the best barbecue ribs off the grill. My dad died three weeks ago and it opened the door for a lot of reflection.
His dad never stayed around to watch him grow up. So when it came time for my dad to be a dad, he winged it. Like all dads, he did some things that were right and other things that'll probably never make it into parenting guide.
Like the time he took me and my grade-school buddy for a ride in the Model A he planned to restore. It never did get restored, but that old clunker gave us the ride of our lives.
Guys, I think the brakes went out. Probably should jump here!
Fortunately we were only going about 15 mph. The only crash victim was the steel bumper that held strong as it slammed into a cement post. They sure don't make bumpers like that anymore.
One thought struck me on the day of my father's funeral: He was always there for us. Isn't that really what it's all about?
Being there for my wife, kids and now grandchildren, that's my best accomplishment. Nothing even comes close and it's taken most of 57 years for me to realize.
All those lofty goals at work, money-hungry intentions and selfish hobbies that rob us of precious time with our kids, are they really worth it? See how much they matter to you when you're on your death bed and family is near with tears in their eyes.
I was blessed as a young dad. Because I worked nights a sports journalist, I was able to be there during the day for the kids while my wife worked. We tag-teamed watching the little ones and rarely used daycare.
It seemed hard at the time and I wore out a few strollers walking my kids to the park because I can't sit still. We'd play on the playground equipment until the snow arrived, then we'd switch over to our winter sports: running around the bases at the little kids' field and throwing rocks into the icy-cold Winnebago River.
Hey, did you see my little feller flick that rock?! That arm is going to come in hand someday on the diamond!
These days I'm seeing some of my same parenting techniques in my son and son-in-law. It makes me smile. Instead of scrambling to find a sitter when making plans for the weekend, they figure out a way to take the Little One along for family trips to watch ball games and hike trails.
None of us are perfect here. It was all I could do to keep from messing up the macaroni and cheese when I had to prepared lunch for my children. Then we always had root beer floats for dessert, which probably never made it on to that basic food group pyramid.
But it's all about trying, right guys? It's a pity there aren't more dads that try, because it might help solve some of the problems in this country.
And there it is. My big swing for this special day.
Here's hoping it's a good one for you and your family.
