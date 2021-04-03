MISSOULA — Born 10 years too early to enjoy Montana's new girls state wrestling meet, Lauren Wolfe is making up for it in a big way as an adult.
Last weekend, the Missoula woman showed off her grappling skills at the Fight2Win 168 event in Austin, Texas, with a gritty jiu-jitsu win over Rhodes Faraday in her hometown. In three weeks, the 27-year-old will be back at it, fighting for an MMA amateur title belt in Billings.
"I tell my husband, I don't regret many things, but I definitely regret not wrestling in high school," said Wolfe, alluding to the fact Montana girls wrestling wasn't much of a thing back in 2011. "The thing I liked about the Fight 2 Win event was how it made jiu-jitsu look cool. And it was an all-female card, which was pretty cool because there's not many women in combat sports."
You might say good karma came Wolfe's way in Texas. She had applied to compete in the event back in January but was never picked, so she opted to accompany her friend to the event to work in her corner.
Three days before the showcase, Fight 2 Win officials called to offer Wolfe the opportunity to participate. She was ready.
"It was a submission-only match and I won a decision based on submission attempts," she explained. "You start out standing, then try to get the fight to the ground as soon as possible with judo throws or wrestling. Then once you're there, it's scrambling to get chokes or arm locks.
"I've never done anything quite like it. You get out there and you're on a stage. It's funny. I get super nervous for jiu-jitsu tournaments typically. But I think because this was set up more like an MMA fight, I felt more at home. I definitely had the adrenaline feel."
Wolfe's dedication is incredible. She cleans houses for a living so she can set her own hours and train 2-3 hours a day. She works out with the Dog Pound Fight Team five days a week, hits the Zoo BJJ gym three days a week and fills in with home workouts.
Listening to her talk about last Saturday's fight, you get the idea she's a true student of the game.
"My goal was to get a head and arm choke, which didn't happen," she offered. "I was looking for it the whole time I was on top. And any time a guillotine choke presented itself, I'd go for that if it was there.
"I think that's what won me the match. I got her in two or three guillotine chokes. My second one was close enough that, I mean the ref was watching real close. She was making some funny gurgling noises."
Wolfe's 135-pound title fight on April 24 will be part of the Backflips and Beatdowns event at MetraPark in Billings. She's been waiting several years to re-enter the MMA octagon, denied an opportunity in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. She'll be battling an opponent from Utah as part of a Fusion Fight League card.
Win or lose, Wolfe is an inspiration.
"I didn't do a lot of sports in high school, so getting the chance as an adult, I feel like I'm chasing my dreams," she said. "It doesn't have to be over after high school."
Well said, Lauren.
Give 'em heck in Billings.
