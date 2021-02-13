MISSOULA — There's a combination of focus and fearlessness that seems to come natural for Oliver Long.
While many of his peers favor team sports and the camaraderie that comes with them, the 16-year-old Hellgate student does just fine pushing himself in his specialty, singles freestyle skiing. His diligence and discipline have separated him from the masses as he tries to follow in the footsteps of well-known Missoula skiers like Olympian Darian Stevens and X Games standout Quinn Wolferman.
That's a steep mountain to climb, but Long is off to a great start. He first began working on his air awareness way back in kindergarten on the trampoline. He's been soaring skyward in one way or another ever since.
"You see the top skiers and you want to replicate what they're doing," Oliver said. "But it's also wanting to do the best for yourself. You have to be pretty fearless to put down your best run. If you go for your safety run, you're probably not going to score as well."
How good is Oliver right now? It depends who you ask. He's shooting for a top-3 finish in his age group and a trip to the overall finals at Freestyle Junior Nationals next month near Salt Lake City. Then from there perhaps another noteworthy performance in a return trip to Freestyle Nationals.
Last weekend, Long finished second in a regional event at Lost Trail near Darby. That in itself doesn't seem real impressive until you consider the only skier to do better than the Missoula Freestyle Team member was an accomplished, dedicated 19-year-old man from Bozeman.
"That will help me to push myself, thinking, 'Well I could probably beat him on another course, so I'm going to train harder to get my tricks better," Long offered.
The youngest of three sons in a family that moved to Missoula from Georgia, Long can thank his two older brothers for helping him catch skiing fever. All three Long boys have reached Freestyle Junior Nationals.
Long has separated himself from his brothers with a rare willingness to keep on pushing himself, practicing roughly three times a week at Snowbowl.
"A lot of it just comes down to training and repetition and just being able to go into the mindset where you're not really over-agitated at one of your runs," Oliver shared. "It takes a lot of self-motivation. You have to do a lot of work on your own to progress."
For those out of the know, Long's specialty involves negotiating moguls and performing on two jumps. For those in the know, he describes his standard run as a "cork 7 to a back flip with a mute grab."
You're in an elite group if you know what that is or have ever endeavored to try. Like so many things worth doing in life, it's tough. But it all boils down to passion, and Oliver's heart is in the right place when he hits the mountain.
"I guess you have to be kind of fearless, but you also rely on instincts," he said. "You have to push yourself sometimes, but it's just really fun for me."
Missoula is a special and perhaps underappreciated place when it comes to skiing talent. I was reminded of that last month, watching Wolferman compete against athletes from all over the world in the X Games.
No one is saying Oliver Long will reach that far. It's too early to tell.
But it all starts with rare work ethic, and he has it.
