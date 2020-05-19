MISSOULA — Missoulian sports editor Bill Speltz has been honored by the Society of Professional Journalists for sports columns written in 2019.
Speltz, who has served as a Sunday columnist the past 14 years, was recognized in the Northwest Region. That region includes Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Alaska.
"I am humbled by the award and honored to be part of the statewide 406mtsports.com team," Speltz said.
"We take a great deal of pride in delivering the best sports coverage in the state, far and away. I want to give special thanks to Jeff Welsch, our executive editor at 406mtsports.com, whose leadership and tireless work ethic have put the newspaper sports departments in Missoula, Billings, Helena and Butte in position to dominate Treasure State coverage."
