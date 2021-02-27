MISSOULA — We all had our good days and rotten days in high school.
For some, the experience was especially difficult. Teenagers can be devastatingly cruel, sometimes without even realizing it.
Sierra (Scheffer) Tudahl is not afraid to talk about her tough days as a student at Frenchtown High School. The way the 30-year-old sees it, the discussion might inspire someone going through the same struggles.
"I got called thunder thighs and actually got made fun of for the size of my legs, which now is what has helped me get to pro status," said Sierra, a competitor in the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB).
"It runs in my family on my dad's side. We all kind of have that stocky build. Honestly the things that you think are your biggest weaknesses can turn into your greatest strengths. You just never know."
It's not just genetics that turn heads when the 5-foot-4 Tudahl steps on stage at competitions. It's a physique earned the hard way during lifting sessions before most of us are even awake in the morning.
It's one thing to lift and run and discipline yourself as a pro athlete when you're single. It's something altogether different when you're married with two children, Karsyn and Kyleigh, and you're operating a gym in Kalispell with your husband, Donny, called Beast Athletes.
"I think I've always been more into the grind of practices and day-to-day challenges for the sports than actually game day," said Sierra, who competed in volleyball, basketball, track and rugby as a prep and enrolled at the University of Montana before having her first baby at age 19.
"It might have to do with seeing how hard my great grandpa worked, day-in and day-out, on their ranch near Huson. I also worked a lot out on that cattle ranch. Having that work ethic growing up was a huge motivator for me."
Tudahl has been competing in bodybuilding, on and off, for about five years. She did her first show in 2016, then went through a period where she was burned out for a while and tried CrossFit. Then she met her husband and tried power lifting, then got back into bodybuilding and attained pro status in the new Wellness Division last November.
Sierra will make her pro debut in Pittsburgh on April 30. She calls the competitions the "glamour side of training."
"I'm in this blinged-out bikini with a full face of makeup and my hair is professionally done, spray tan ... It's just the complete opposite of when you'd see me in the gym," she shared. "There, I'm in gym clothes, I probably haven't washed my hair in days.
"The events are a way to show off your hard work in a more feminine way. I can't even explain the feeling when you're on stage. It's an out-of-body experience. You don't even realize it's you almost."
The ultimate goal is to qualify for the annual Olympia event at the end of the year in Florida. To do that, Tudahl needs to win a pro event. She's determined to do the necessary travel to make sure it happens.
Beyond the competitions, you get the feeling Sierra feels most gratified by helping others, both as a trainer and by setting a positive example.
"I absolutely love the idea of inspiring young women," she offered. "Knowing what I went through, getting made fun of, and how much body dysmorphia kids have because of social media and TV. That would be great."
Good luck, Sierra. It's safe to say you've already succeeded in inspiring others.
Note: To help Tudahl with her travel expenses as a professional bodybuilder, log on to https://bit.ly/3bEa2BL.
