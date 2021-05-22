MISSOULA — This was definitely going to be awkward.
Walking down the stairs to the Missoulian newsroom Tuesday afternoon, big frosted "Happy to be back" cake in hand, I hoped for the best. It felt a lot like my baseball-playing days when I'd strike out with baserunners on second and third and slink back to the dugout to face teammates.
Four days earlier, my Missoulian co-workers gathered in the newsroom for my going-away cake. They said nice things about me and I said nice things about them and it was all neat and tidy.
Too bad I'm not neat and tidy. Life would be a hell of a lot easier to explain.
Last Monday, I started a new job as editor of the weekly paper in Deer Lodge. The challenge of doing most everything myself — from writing cops and courts and politics and sports to snapping photos and designing pages — reminded me of my carefree days as a cub reporter in little Lake Mills, Iowa.
Just before lunchtime, I fielded a call from Missoulian executive editor Jim Van Nostrand. The purpose was to iron out a few minor going-away details but there was something about his friendly, familiar voice that scrambled my brain.
I tried to shake it off, walking back into the spacious Silver State Post editor's office and concentrating on learning all I needed to know to provide Powell County with a quality news product.
It wasn't working. All the information the current editor was kindly feeding me was going in one ear and out the other. All I could think about is what truly gives me joy in this profession — working with athletes and coaches and talking to Missoulian readers.
For the second time in six years, my journalism career had gone sideways. The ambition that served me so well 15 years ago when I moved my family from Iowa to Montana had once again messed with my common sense. First it was a sports editor job in California back in 2014 that left me red-faced. Now it was the good folks in Deer Lodge dealing with my indecision.
A few calls were made Monday afternoon and I was invited to rejoin the Missoulian as sports editor and Sunday columnist. Color me grateful. Some guys buy a red convertible when they have a mid-life crisis. I get a wild hair and make zany career moves.
We all have scars I suppose. I have some on my body from fights and sports and bushwhacking with buddies in the mountains. I also have a few on my job résumé.
Fortunately this past week turned out well for me. Call it a roundabout way of gaining a greater appreciation for life in Missoula and at the Missoulian. Maybe I needed a kick in the head.
I'm mighty proud to be part of the Missoulian. I enjoy reading the newspaper every morning and not just because my name is in there. The writers, editors and photographers care deeply about their jobs. You may disagree with some things that make the paper, but I'll go 12 rounds with you defending the fact it is the best source of news and sports in western Montana.
I think to myself, perhaps my writing or calm leadership played a role in getting me invited back to the Missoulian newsroom. On the other hand, there are many good journalists that would embrace this challenge, some of whom aren't quite so gritty with their writing and might be younger, which helps on long days.
Nah, the reasons for my invitation back go deeper. I really think it has something to do with kindness and humility, two traits I take seriously along with a lot of folks at the Missoulian. It's a wonderful thing really, especially when you live in a world filled with nasty.
I'm excited about the future and proud of what the Missoulian sports staff accomplished during a pandemic. To think we went six months without anything going on and still churned out a sports section makes me smile. To think we survived a wild start to 2021 with extra sports piled on top of the regular ones in winter and spring makes me smile and sigh in relief.
It's worth noting that our current sports staff is made up of three pleasers. We want to give you all you crave. We don't always come through because we haven't perfected the art of cloning, but we try.
Here's hoping for many more years as sports editor of western Montana's best newspaper. Whether you like or dislike what we're doing, please continue to let us know because it shows you care.
I'm predicting this second half of 2021 is going to be a lot of fun covering high school and college sports in Missoula.
I'm just happy to be along for the ride.
