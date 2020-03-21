MISSOULA — Considering she never competed in high school and has three sons under the age of 13, Nicole Murray might just be the closest we have to a modern-day, distance-running Wonder Woman.
The 49-year-old smashes masters records everywhere she goes. Last month it was the Snow Joke Half Marathon at Seeley Lake, where she slid her way to a second-place time of 1:29:53.42 — second only to a 23-year-old.
That's just the tip of the iceberg. Murray has competed in national and international road and mountain races and she's not about to stop now. Not with so much in front of her when she turns 50 next month.
"I've had an autoimmune disease, Hashimoto's, and I've had injuries, and I could have easily said I don't want to do this anymore," Murray offered. "Other people might say you're getting too old or you're not as fast anymore.
"What I do is change my thoughts and say I'm going to keep trying. I try to eat healthy, but I like cookies and cookie dough. It's just trying your best. It makes me feel good testing my limits, what I can do. If something is really hard, I like the challenge."
That's part of what separates Murray from many of us.
A lot of athletes can't see the point in running if you don't have a ball to chase (this one included). Others are willing to run their guts out for a picture on the front of the sports page in high school or perhaps a college scholarship.
Murray is that unique individual who inspires with her winding path. She moved from Kalispell to Illinois as a teen and never bothered to go out for prep sports. She returned to Missoula in 1992 and tried her hand at distance running for the Montana Grizzlies, where she earned a partial scholarship. She later earned a partial scholarship running for Montana State while earning her nursing degree.
"Then I just felt like I could get faster after college," she said. "I traveled the country meeting runners and I did get faster.
"I competed at track nationals. I qualified for Olympic Trials twice and placed 18th. I was once the top American in the World Mountain Running Championships in Turkey and our team won the gold medal."
All of which falls under the category of mildly interesting for the average sports fan going through baseball and basketball withdrawal right now. But this thing about Murray chasing big records once she hits 50 in late April, that's pretty intriguing.
She wants to compete in more national events. She might try her hand in masters mountain running events abroad.
Heck, it gets me winded just writing about it.
"I'd like to try to break Joan Benoit (Samuelson's) 12K record time of 45:06 at Bloomsday in the 50 age group," Murray said of the Lilac Bloomsday Run in Spokane in September.
"The American record I think is just under 45 minutes. I'd like to see how close I can get to that record."
When Murray isn't busy with her children or running, she helps runners with an online coaching business. She also works with kids at Youth Dynamics, which provides mental and behavioral health services for Montana children and their families.
The proud owner of course records in Missoula's Blue Mountain 30K and Pengelly Double Dip and the Bitterroot Runoff 15K trail event in Lolo, Murray is good enough that she has a sponsor in Brooks running shoes.
She'd love to attract more sponsors. But most of all she wants to keep running — even if part of the race is on ice like last month's Snow Joke competition.
You might say Murray has found the ultimate in positive distractions during these unsettling times.
"I'm hoping it will inspire some other masters runners," she said. "They might feel they can also continue to be competitive in their 40s and 50s. Don't give up. Just keep trying."
Sage advice from western Montana's masters Wonder Woman.
Editors note: If you're interested in helping Murray with sponsorship money, email her at nh111@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.