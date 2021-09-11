MISSOULA — When it comes to fall sports in the state of Montana, Missoula has set the bar pretty high this fall.
Think about it a second:
There's the fourth-ranked Montana football team, which just knocked off FBS nationally-ranked Washington last weekend and was leading Western Illinois 21-7 at halftime Saturday night. Plus there's the Missoula Sentinel Spartans, who claimed a State AA football title last year and sit atop this week's rankings after a perfect 2-0 start.
Then there's Missoula's pro baseball team, the PaddleHeads, who battled the Idaho Falls Chukars in a one-game playoff Saturday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park and led 3-0 after the first inning.
The PaddleHeads were 65-31 prior to Saturday and their winning percentage (.677) was higher than any other team in professional baseball. Pretty impressive considering how fluid the roster has been. It's a tribute to manager Michael Schlact and all his PaddleHead personnel advisors, who have worked diligently to develop and promote team chemistry.
"I've been on 17 years worth of professional baseball teams as a player and coach and this is No. 1 for me," said Schlact, who reached the double-A level as a pitcher. "I'm not just saying that. It's everything. The ownership, Matt Ellis, the way they've taken care of my family and the players and the coaching staff that I have.
"It's like a family and I've never had that before. It's just been an absolute blast."
In addition to the Griz and PaddleHeads, Missoula boasts the best boys soccer program in the state at Missoula Hellgate and strong contenders to reach the girls State AA title match in the Hellgate and Sentinel girls. Plus there's the boys cross country team from Sentinel and girls cross country team from Hellgate — both are expected to make a strong bid for State AA supremacy in team and individual competition — and the defending state champion Sentinel boys golf team.
We at the Missoulian are proud to document all of western Montana's sports success this fall. We set the standard when it comes to getting up-to-the minute results online on missoulian.com and 406mtsports.com.
We won't have the most important final scores in Sunday's newspaper — from the Griz and PaddleHead games — since our deadline has been moved up. But those results may be found immediately following the games on missoulian.com. And we'll make up for it in Monday's print edition with in-depth Grizzly and PaddleHead stories and, in the case of the Grizzlies, in-depth analysis with at least a half dozen photos.
This is our first fall season with the earlier print deadline. That early deadline will only affect our Griz football Sunday newspaper coverage for one more game, that coming on Oct. 2 at Eastern Washington (8:30 p.m. start). Regardless of deadlines, we're striving to make the Missoulian and missoulian.com must-reads in new ways, with more analysis and even better online coverage.
In the near future, we'll also have unprecedented coverage of high school state events — there's a chance the 2021 State AA football, cross country and soccer events will all be in River City — and unparalleled Griz football coverage.
Times change and we're changing with them. We've added a video element to a lot of online sports stories.
Bottom line, the Missoulian sports staff has a darn good handle on what the fans want to read about. And we love feedback, good or bad, because it helps us get a better idea of what you like.
Thanks for sticking with us, Missoulian readers.
You are greatly appreciated by this sports editor and each day brings new enjoyment chatting with you at games, on the phone and via emails. The interaction is one of my favorite parts of the job.
Have a great week!
