MISSOULA — Lloyd Mix is a tough guy who's life has been anything but a cake walk.
Missoula sports fans may know him better as former Hellgate wrester and local MMA standout Lloyd Woodard, who for five years fought in the professional Bellator ranks. He took on his wife's last name when he got married — a nod to what her family has meant in his life and hint at just how hard his family life was growing up in Memphis.
Mix is 36 years old now. Life hasn't always dealt him the best hand and he freely admits he's made some mistakes. But he always found a way to get back on his feet after the knockdowns — literally and figuratively.
The hard-working, hard-training fighter is in a good place these days and he's ready to try something new.
"It's pretty exciting, pretty scary, and something I'm looking forward to doing," Mix said of his upcoming date with destiny.
On Oct. 9, Lloyd will end his five-year fighting hiatus when he competes in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's Fight Night Montana in Billings. The Missoula Sentinel custodian and part-time commercial painter is simply hungry to use his skill set.
"I'm pretty much pulling the tools out of the garage and getting some rust off of them and trying to put them back to work," said Mix, who trains with Missoula's Dog Pound Fight Team. "I've been running and stuff. Two months ago, when I went back into the gym, I started looking good and a promoter was there and offered me the fight.
"I spent a lot of time sharpening my tools. You want to put them to use every now and then."
Mix's sport is not for the meek of heart. Yet just like any other sport, it fills a void. For you it might be golf, tennis, softball or skiing. For the 175-pound Mix, it's more primal.
Ask him the name of his Oct. 9 opponent and he can't quite remember. It doesn't matter really, because Mix knows the guy is a UFC veteran with bad intentions.
"He's a slugger, a big guy, and he will be coming out there to swing hard and take my head off," Mix said of a co-main event that is essentially boxing without the gloves. "I'm looking forward to being elusive and taking his head off."
Writing about Mix and all of our gritty local fighters has always been a labor of love for this sports editor. Maybe because it reminds me about what is real.
Reminds me of the old days in my Iowa river rat neighborhood when you fought everyone just to figure out the pecking order. You won some and lost some. Mommy and daddy never came to the rescue or felt compelled to shell out big money just to get you away from the neighborhood and onto some club team.
Win or lose, Mix is following his passion. I admire the hell out of that.
"I just look forward to going out there and playing the battle game of boxing and having a good time and competing," he said. "It feels like it's a time in my life when I want to test myself again.
"Hopefully I'll come out with a victory."
Give 'em hell, Mr. Mix.
Missoula has your back.
Editor's note: Lloyd is one of seven local fighters from the Dog Pound Fight Team that will be in action in October. Sawyer Depee will also compete in the bare knuckle event. On Oct. 16, Conall Powers, Lauren Wolfe, Kailey Frank, Jenn Schmill and Walker Dyer will fight on a MMA Fusion Fight League card.
