MISSOULA — Lauren Wolfe's arch enemy is weakness.
She's learned to attack it with both fists. To show no mercy.
"I had a low point in my early 20s," she offers without hesitation. "I got dumped and it sucked and I realized all I was doing was drinking and I wasn't doing anything productive with my body or my mind.
"I was like, no wonder no one wants to be with me. I don't do anything but drink. It changed my life."
Wolfe enrolled in a cardio boxing class offered by Missoula's Matthew Powers. Her confidence ballooned to the point she started dabbling in mixed martial arts and working with Powers' Dog Pound Fight Team in Missoula.
The 26-year-old has developed into one of the toughest female fighters in the state, training for a Fusion title bout she's hoping will happen on Sept. 19 in Kalispell. The only problem is, someone needs to step forward and challenge her.
That's a dilemma Lauren has been dealing with for as long as she's been perfecting her punch.
"When I first started, it was kind of rough," she said of her Dog Pound Fight Team experience. "It felt a little like no one wanted you there because guys don't really want to hit girls that bad.
"I've been there long enough now that I'm just another training partner. There was one day we were training in the cage and it was the worst I've ever been beat up. Afterwards (Powers) told me it's because my opponent has respect for me and thought I was tough."
Wolfe, who met her husband while training, has been working like gangbusters since recording a technical knockout in a bout last September in Helena. She had a fight lined up for March but that fell through because of COVID-19, then she contracted the virus in June.
Lauren has a message for all those paralyzed by fear of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I understand being scared, but my 73-year-old dad had it and had the fewest symptoms out of all of us," she related. "My mom got really sick but went to a naturapathic doctor who treated her with vitamins and she got through it.
"All of us are doing OK now and I hope people can put aside their fears enough to treat people who have COVID like they're still humans."
The coughing, fatigue and stomach trouble that COVID-19 brought on for Lauren was over in about two weeks. Her conditioning took longer to recover but she's back where she wants to be with less than a month remaining before her next bout.
Or should we say, scheduled bout.
"I'm training like I have a fight and dieting like I have a fight, but it's hard to get my hopes up," said Wolfe, who works out every day and attends Dog Pound practices up to six times a week.
"Even without COVID, I've had so many opponents fall through. Now with COVID, it does kind of feel like it's never going to happen. I've still got that little spark of hope that helps me power through. Even if I don't have a fight, I'm happy training."
That's the important thing, right? Long after the title belts have tarnished and the newspaper clippings have yellowed, it's still just a matter of being able to look in the mirror and smile.
Lauren Wolfe smiles at the world these days, saving her occasional scowls for the workout room and octagon. You don't have to be a fighter to be inspired by her toughness.
"When I realized I love working out, I guess you could say for me it's just a better addiction than drinking," she joked. "I couldn't stop going to the gym if I wanted to."
You're the pride of Missoula, Lauren.
Here's hoping that title fight comes to fruition.
