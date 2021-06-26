MISSOULA — Keith Miller was hit a little harder than most by the cancellation of the Missoula Marathon live race this year.
It was supposed to be this weekend. Miller would have carried a lot of momentum into the competition after taking top overall honors in the Governor's Cup marathon in Helena three weeks ago with a time of 2 hours, 37.03 seconds.
Not to worry. The 32-year-old should be even faster when his first foray into the Garden City showcase comes next June. Whether he wins depends on who shows up, but there's no doubt he's a podium contender.
"It's definitely a bummer this year," he said. "That is a race I've been hoping to run for a while — both me and my wife. I'm a born-and-raised Missoulian and still haven't gotten around to doing it.
"It would have been nice after Helena. That was definitely a huge race for me. It was by far the fastest I've ever ran. I broke my personal record by over 5 minutes."
Miller's running trajectory is remarkable. We're talking about a man that didn't go out for cross country at Loyola Sacred Heart until his junior year and attended Marist College on a swimming scholarship. A man who ran his first marathon eight years ago in 5 hours and 14 minutes.
"I definitely didn't come into running with a ton of natural ability," he offered. "But it's been my passion.
"Lately I consistently put in 70- to 80-mile training weeks. That's a lot of hours. A big part is my wife (Kira) allowing me to do that with a 1-year-old and 3-year-old at home. She sacrifices to let me run."
In lieu of the Missoula Marathon, Miller has set his sights on a different sort of endurance test on Aug. 14. And part of his endeavor involves spreading the word about his favorite charity.
The name of the race is the Lean Horse 100. The fact that it's roughly four times as long as his Governor's Cup experience and will start at high noon in the muggy Black Hills of South Dakota means Miller will be putting his body through a supreme test.
He doesn't seem too concerned.
"I think one the hardest things about ultras is you really have to start out at a very slow pace," he said of a revived Lean Horse event that will wrap up sometime around 3 in the morning. "It just feels absurd to be honest. It's a race, then all of a sudden you're barely jogging it feels like."
Miller's goal is to win. Depending on who shows up to run, that could be relatively easy or extremely difficult.
Win or lose, his heart will be in the right place. For a while now he and his wife have been trying to make a difference by donating a percentage of their annual income to a charity that provides mosquito netting to the needy in sub-Saharan Africa.
He's hoping to gain visibility for his favorite cause in the Lean Horse 100.
"If you value every single life equally, this cause saves the most human lives for the money," Miller offered. "That's the metric we should be using."
You have to hand it to Keith, setting a great example for his students and all of us Missoulians. The C.S. Porter teacher is proof positive there's plenty of life after school sports for aspiring athletes and, even more importantly, there are goals greater than winning.
Here's hoping the philanthropic dad finds his way to the podium in the Black Hills. Then with all his good karma he's a good bet to repeat the feat in the 2022 Missoula Marathon, a showcase that promises to be special for all that have waited three years for the restart.
Editor's note: Miller has set up a charity entitled Keith's 100 Mile Fundraiser for The Against Malaria Foundation. To donate, log on to facebook.com/donate/1672120299647412/
