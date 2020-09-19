MISSOULA — Keith Miller confessed to being a little nervous.
Most of us would be a little mortified.
Miller is a die-hard Missoula runner who loves the toughest of races. He was all signed up and ready to run in an event called the Lean Horse 100 — you'd be a little lean, too — last month in South Dakota.
The cancellation of that race was a major bummer for Miller because he had been training since before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. He was still bound and determined to run a 100-mile race and fortunately for the fifth-generation Missoulian, he's found a mighty interesting alternative.
Miller discovered a website called fastestknowntime.com, dedicated to avid runners and hikers willing to set an unofficial record for finishing a course in the shortest possible time. Miller couldn't get 100 miles out of his head, so he plotted a 100-mile course along the paved Bitterroot Trail and submitted it for approval to fastestknowntime.com.
Miller's journey started around 2 a.m. Saturday morning when he got dressed and did a little 3-mile warm-up run to Ogren-Allegiance Park. From there he started his official unofficial 94-mile race to a designated parking lot in Hamilton and then back to Ogren-Allegiance Park.
To top it all off, he'll run back home to make it an even 100 miles. Then he'll probably take a nap — or at least I would if I were him. Heck, I'd take a nap after the three-mile morning warm-up.
"It will be a little harder doing it by myself because there's usually the racing aspect that I really enjoy," Miller said. "I'm a pretty competitive guy. But I'll just imagine the people that are coming next to try to get the (record) and try to race them."
Miller was expected to finish some time in the evening Saturday. Then he'll be the proud owner of an unofficial record. His standard will be posted on the website on fastestknowntime.com, then you're all welcome to try to break it.
"I would definitely encourage other people to go for it," he said. "It would be a fun sort of competition to go back and forth. I'd love to do that."
Even if you do break Miller's record — he has a secret weapon in his wife, Kira, who will be driving around with a back seat full of gel packets, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids and hummus burritos — you'll never match his impressive training regimen. Never.
The 31-year-old typically brings along two sons under the age of 3.
"I've done almost all my training with a double stroller and the boys in there," he offered. "I've been averaging about 80 miles a week over the summer.
"It adds a little bit of resistance. They usually nap or zone out. They're remarkably adaptable."
Regardless of his time, Miller is passionate about spreading the word about alternative challenges for Missoula's running community amid a pandemic. Training with no carrot to chase tends to grow old after a while.
"It's been such a weird year," he said. "I'm excited to show people there's other options even when there's not much going on with racing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.