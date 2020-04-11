MISSOULA — An Easter without sports is almost as crummy as one without candy eggs.
Fortunately, there's good news on both fronts for us optimistic types. You can still snare a sack of Cadbury Cremes with a trip to your local supermarket, and at least one Montana sports organization is refusing to surrender its annual rite of spring without a fight.
Special Olympics Montana was planning to celebrate its 50th anniversary next month with an all-inclusive meet in Great Falls. The event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, spoiling the fun for more than 1,000 athletes that treasure the gathering each year.
"Having to take away an opportunity for these athletes is difficult," Special Olympics Montana CEO Rhonda McCarty told 406mtsports.com. "In normal life these athletes are often excluded. And now with social distancing, they feel that more than ever. We are missing our Special Olympics family."
Rather than simply punt on the event like Wyoming did with high school spring sports, Special Olympics Montana is getting creative. The plan is to hold smaller makeup meets across Montana in the summertime.
"It won't look the same as if it would if they were coming to Great Falls, because even if the world opened up, our athletes wouldn't be ready," McCarty noted.
"Rather than have everyone come to Great Falls for a multi-day event, hopefully we can go out to several communities in Montana as a staff and offer one-day events. We'd like to do several."
To get ready for the summer events, athletes are encouraged to take part in online workouts. The goal is to keep everyone thinking positive with the summer months fast approaching.
"We are encouraging our athletes to stay fit and we know know our best athletes are the ones that are fit," McCarty said. "We are offering live virtual programming twice a week.
"We use Facebook for some of it, along with YouTube. We've also provided links to other programs. We encourage the athletes to comment and respond to the comments of others. Mostly we really want to stay connected."
I'd say that goes for almost all of us these days. Here's hoping the beginning of the end for the coronavirus pandemic is right around the corner.
Note: For more information on Special Olympics Montana and the Law Enforcement Torch Run that raises funds for the organization, log on to: somt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.