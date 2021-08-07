MISSOULA — In the wee hours of the morning on a lonely trail in north central Wyoming, Suzanne Hayes let the tears flow.
She had just repeated as champion of the 51st annual Big Horn 100 horse endurance race near Shell, Wyoming. Once again her tender loving way of treating her horse had paid off handsomely in a treacherous, 17-plus-hour odyssey that finished with five hours of riding in the dead of night.
It wasn't the winning that made this evening in early July unique. Hayes has won many times in her life and logged over 25,000 miles of racing.
The reason she'll remember this race is the bond she formed with a young horse she likes to call Ace. Five hours of trusting one another in the dark can do that sometimes.
"When you finish you get really emotional, especially when the horse looks so happy and seems like he's having such a great time," said the 67-year-old Hayes, who lives in rural Arlee.
"He kind of surprised me. It was his first 100-mile race and he was just rarin' to go the whole way. He had his ears forward. He was happy. Sometimes you'll get to a point where the horse says, Hmm, I've had enough fun. Then you have to slow down or stop. But not with Ace."
Hayes carries with her a head lamp on races that extend past nightfall. She doesn't have to use it all the time because race trails are often marked with small glow sticks and horses see quite well in the dark.
Still, there's a level of trust required. Testing it can create a special bond between rider and horse.
"I'm trusting him to place his feet in the right spot," Hayes shared. "There was a spot on this trail, about 15 miles from the finish, called the slick rock. It's about two miles long and it's a lot of slab rock that's slick.
"There was one time Ace stopped all of a sudden. I turned my headlight on and sure enough there was a ledge. He stopped to tell me."
Hayes has now won the Big Horn 100 on three different horses. It speaks to the way she treats her animals, tending to them on a daily basis.
You may recall an article about her in the Missoulian last year. It marked her win in the 50th Big Horn 100 after a serious fall in which she broke 10 ribs, collapsed a lung and suffered a fractured vertebrae and lacerated liver.
If that wasn't going to stop her, nothing will.
"It's just something that gets in your blood," she confided.
Hayes' father, the late Bob Hayes, was a popular Missoula runner that was doing ultramarathons in his early 90s. His daughter believes the best way to follow in his footsteps is to never stop with her horse racing.
"I go by the motto my dad had — my favorite ride is the next one," Suzanne says with a chuckle. "I'm going to take that motto on. I like to think it keeps me young as long as I don't have any more bad wrecks."
It's a risk Suzanne is willing to take right now. She plans to ride in an Idaho event in September and a 100-mile Nebraska race in October.
Her fortitude is both an inspiration and reminder that our golden years can truly be golden — as in medals.
