MISSOULA — Two months without sports have left me with an adjusted view of what constitutes heroism.
In 35 years of covering athletes, I've used the words hero and heroic many times. But really, should sports writers be using them for individuals adept at shooting a ball through a basket, or in a cup, over a fence or through uprights?
My mind drifts back 20 years, to the day I wrote about the first Heisman Trophy winner, Jay Berwanger. The Iowan was the very first NFL draft pick but declined to play in the league because, well, pro football just wasn't a big deal with big money in 1936.
Berwanger used his Heisman as a door stop in his attic. That seemed sacrilegious when I first found out. The older I get, the more it seems about right.
No one misses sports more than this sports columnist. But come on, no one needs sports the way these national talking heads like to think. Sports is entertainment. It's that chocolate sundae we indulge in after meeting our nutritional needs.
What we need right now is to look out for one another and courageously fend for ourselves in a time of crisis. Then maybe if there's a little extra free time, read a book for crying out loud. Perhaps explore these beautiful mountains in our midst or take after Montana football coach Bobby Hauck and go fishing.
From here on, I'm reserving the word hero for those that give unselfishly of themselves. Not those that play games for money or recognition. Certainly not the greedy that bicker over whether they should play under the guise of trying to give us hope during a pandemic.
Ever since I was a teenager I've been intrigued by war and the Greatest Generation. Always admired the hell out of soldiers. Maybe I watched too many episodes of "Combat" or "Hogan's Heroes."
Guys my age and older love to talk about how tough the old days used to be. How today's generation could never handle it during wartime or a depression or a dust bowl or whatever.
The past two months have shown me something different.
There are four very important young adults in my life. One is a nurse, one works at Walmart, one works on trains and the other is a bank teller.
All have been putting themselves in harm's way while I ride out the pandemic at home. While I sit in a cozy room going about my business banging away on a portable computer, they're out there in it.
Not once have I heard any of the four complain. Not one little bit.
If you're asking me, there's nothing particularly hard about sitting at home. It may try your patience once in a while, but no one ever said life was a continuous carnival.
On this day, I salute those out there breathing through a mask to make a living. Partly because I can't stand doing it for more than 10 minutes at the supermarket.
Here's to all of those young adults pushing themselves to pay off bills and college debts and survive in a place with a ridiculously high cost of living. Like the rest of us, they watch the inflicted on television, hearing the horror stories about almost dying after being placed on a ventilator and into a medically-induced coma.
Then, upon seeing it, they make a conscious choice to put aside the images and head to work, even if it seems risky.
If you’re asking me, the future of this country is in good hands. That's what I've learned from the pandemic of 2020.
