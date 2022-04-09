MISSOULA — My dad entered hospice care recently and I was able to do him a favor on what might have been our final visit.
I managed to find ESPN on the complicated cable system in his room. His face lit up and the thought struck me: God I hope I'm as enthusiastic about watching sports when my final day is so near.
Dad's love of athletics — football, baseball, boxing, golf — is a big reason why I write sports stories for a living. He probably never thought about it back in the early 1970s, working all those long hours in sub-freezing temperatures overnight in a meat packing plant, but he was setting up his first son to never work a day in his life.
That's how I view my career. A gift I've been unwrapping for almost 40 years.
Dad never garnered a lot of trophies in his athletic endeavors, but boy the old Marine loved to play. Even at age 70, he was still out there in the backyard enjoying games of touch football with his sons and grandsons, still trash-talking his grandson after watching the sneaky little bugger intercept yet another of his telegraphed pass attempts.
It was as if they were both 14 years old.
As I watch the Masters Sunday, I'll think about my father. We loved to watch the final round together and were never angels about it. Sometimes we'd find a golfer to pull for, other times we'd find one to root against. Maybe even put the voodoo hex on a putt through the TV screen. Whatever it takes.
Masters drama is a rare treat — even for hackers like us, with a reputation of using dingy golf balls pulled from a weedy hazard and clubs plucked from a thrift store.
If you have the chance today, catch the final round with someone you care about. Maybe your spouse (my wife likes Tiger; I pull for all Americans), or perhaps your parents or siblings. Maybe call a friend you haven't talked with in years.
All those robins and budding trees and patches of green in your lawn are nice to see. But the Masters marks the start of spring for me.
Sitting there in the nursing home with my dad two weeks ago, I thought about how sports makes our lives richer. Such a wonderful distraction from all the sad parts.
Someday the sad part will claim the ultimate victory. It beats all of us on that final day.
But we can win most every other day. Even win big if we put our mind to it.
My best pal in this world will watch the final round of the Masters from a strange bed Sunday afternoon and his oldest son won't be there. I need to call him afterwards to get his tourney analysis.
I hope his favorite golfer wins this time. I hope I get to visit him once more this summer. I hope he can find comfort in knowing he has set a standard that's pretty darn impressive for our family.
For 25 years he's battled serious health problems ranging from cancer and heart disease to a lot of other stuff that could have easily robbed him of his joy for stuff like sports. His will impresses the hell out of me.
As a young man, my heroes were guys like Johnny Bench and John Havlicek. Now it's my 85-year-old dad.
I believe in my heart now that the best lesson sports teaches us — the reward that never stops giving — is resilience. For all of us that have cared enough to have our heart broken on an athletic stage, the callouses come in mighty handy.
Even when the end is near.
This year the Masters feels like more than just a sporting event for this 57-year-old lefty with a bad habit of overswinging. More like a sweet reminder of the past, growing up with a father that embraced life on a modest salary and never gave up when the prognosis was bad.
Whoever dons the green jacket today, it doesn't change the fact my favorite golfer will be 1,000 miles north of Augusta, watching the Masters from a care center in Dubuque, Iowa.
