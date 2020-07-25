MISSOULA — Listening to the news is no longer a part of the daily regimen at the Speltz residence.
We're just not interested in a morning cup of mope and negativity. It’s getting tougher to avoid, even on sports talk shows, but my wife and I are getting better at dodging it.
Neither of us have enough time left on this planet to wallow in misery. The family and pets are all healthy and I’ve still got a job, so what the hell, I’m wearing a smiley face under the blue bandana I use for a mask.
Major League Baseball started on Thursday. This week we’ll get the NBA and and NHL and soon pro football and major tennis and golf events will be held.
Sports has way of unifying people and provinces. Doesn't matter your religion or race. Or even whether you're a knucklehead or nuclear physicist.
There's so much gray area to go around that it's hard to be flat-out wrong or sound crazy when you're bloviating about sports. It’s a beautiful thing, really.
Over the past month, I've tried to impress on my kids that things are going to get better. Folks are just a little bit irrational these days. I mean really, truly, over-sensitive and freaked out.
But I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Sports has always been a treasured friend for me. Writing about them has provided me with a means to support my family. I've been dreaming about baseball and football since I was a little kid in my NFL pajamas.
If it all ended today, I'd happily take that job at Arby's with enough great memories to last me a lifetime. Horsey Sauce, anyone?
There will undoubtedly be stumbles with the return of pro sports. Those will be blown up by the national media.
Some will surely insist sports came back too soon. They’ll cook up a new kettle of negativity and insist we all stay hidden under a rock.
Phooey. Put all that pessimism in one hand and a bag of buffalo chips in the other and they weigh the same.
Here’s hoping the 2020 Big Sky Conference football season comes to fruition. Until the bigwigs say it's canceled, I'm staying optimistic. I loved Griz coach Bobby Hauck's comments this past week about life in a pandemic limbo.
"If you’re uncomfortable, don’t play, don’t coach, don’t go to the games," he said. "If you’re comfortable, go, let’s roll.”
I'm also hoping we'll have a Montana high school fall sports season. High schools in Iowa and Michigan are playing fall sports and they have a heck of a lot more COVID-19 cases.
If that viewpoint makes me a caveman in your eyes, so be it. I’ve been known to gnaw on a pork chop from time to time, much to my wife's chagrin.
Bottom line, sports is back baby. Optimism and positive thinking are winning again, just like they usually do.
Deal with it, you spirit-sucking pessimists. Not everyone is miserable. Not everyone has to be miserable because you are.
Even now, amid this terrible pandemic, some of us genuinely enjoy life and feel extremely blessed. You'll just have to deal with it.
Victory never tasted sweeter.
