BILLINGS — Four drivers who compete at the Hi-Line Dragstrip in Malta have qualified for the International Hot Rod Association Summit SuperSeries World Finals at Memphis (Tennessee) International Raceway Oct. 17-19.
The drivers are Jason Erfle of Billings in the No Box class (Mod), Duane Lloyd of Glasgow in the Sportsman division, Rayce Schultz of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, in the Junior Dragster classification and Cordell Schultz of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, in the Box (Top) class. The Schultz’s are related as Cordell is Rayce’s father.
The drivers qualified by being a Summit SuperSeries IHRA member and winning the Summit Super Series track championship. Hi-Line Dragstrip is an IHRA member track.
This year’s Hi-Line Dragstrip track champions were Rayce Schultz (Junior Dragster), Josh Viall of Helena (Sportsman), Erfle (No Box) and Cordell Schultz (Box).
